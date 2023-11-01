Sales Development Representative
Mentimeter's vision is to transform presentations and meetings into fun and interactive experiences by making it easy to listen and to be heard. We believe in giving everyone a voice, in every meeting and presentation. We are building a modern, friendly, and diverse product-first tech company based in Stockholm and now, we are looking for a Sales Development Representative (SDR) to join our team.
As a SDR, you will contribute by generating new business by qualifying leads and driving various outbound campaigns. You will also focus on the development of each qualified lead to pass to your team of Account Executives and Relationship Managers. As an SDR you will learn and understand the key fundamentals of successful SaaS sales.
We are looking for a colleague with high energy, an entrepreneurial tempo, and the ability to work closely with our marketing and product colleagues, with a strong focus on business opportunities and sales. The ideal candidate is someone who can start relationships with some of the largest companies in the world - and move them from being loving Mentimeter users to large Enterprise customers.
We are referencing the Dropbox and Slack journeys when we see the future of Mentimeter. Mentimeter is a service that is loved globally and our growth has been almost 100% organic. Sales are currently growing over 10% per month and you will be a driving force to accelerate that growth even further!
We believe that a brilliant person with the right ambition can really leverage their time at Mentimeter. We are growing fast, and with us, so can you. Most importantly, we are looking for a candidate who is eager to develop Mentimeter as a company to a world-leading position. You will be one of the leading individuals making this happen.
Responsibilities for the role:
Qualify leads based on our user, presenter and customer databases
Deal with enterprises on a global level with customers in more than 220 countries
Present and hand-over qualified leads to Account Executives and Relationship Managers
Continuously improve the processes, analysis, and tactics used by Mentimeter Sales
Resources we have to support you:
Many (200+ million) users, presenters and customers who love Mentimeter (we have a NPS of above 70)
Professional CRM and data gathering services (Salesforce, Mixpanel, Google Analytics, Intercom etc.) for advanced analytics and segmentation
World-class lead-generation from the Marketing and Product teams
Marketing and Sales teams to support in analysis and tactics
Mentimeter principles / ways-of-working
Compensation model:
We strongly believe in the power of together, and we put a lot of effort into collaboration, teamwork and helping each other whenever needed. We believe that every part of Mentimeter, from Sales Development Representatives and Account Executives to Frontend developers and marketing managers contributes equally to our continued success. To foster and emphasize this culture and way of working, we apply a non-commission based salary model in our sales roles, which has proven to be very successful and appreciated across the team.
Must haves for the role:
Minimum 1+ year experience working as an SDR or BDR.
Experience ranging from either prospecting leads, cold-calling, qualifying leads, driving entries sales process, closing new business, rasearching good fit organizations and/or data driven market research
Ability and some experience assessing business opportunities using data for informative decision making
Post-secondary education (field not important)
An entrepreneur in spirit and salesperson by proof, as you will be part of building Mentimeter as a company together with all your colleagues
Ambitious and result-oriented
Flexible mindset and open to new ways of working
You are required to have professional-level English - we sell to more than 220 countries globally today
Excellent communication skills
It's a bonus if you have:
Fluent in either German, Spanish or French is considered a plus
Experience as a Customer Support Representative is considered a plus
Experience in selling SaaS solutions
Bachelor or masters degree (field not important)
Not required:
You don't have to know Swedish (we are an English-first organization, daily work is carried out in English and the Mentimeter team currently boasts over 25 different nationalities!)
