Sales Application Engineer
2023-12-19
Job description
We at Randstad Engineering are currently seeking a Sales Application Engineer for a consultant assignment at Siemens Energy in Finspång. As a Sales Application Engineer on this consultant assignment, you will be at the forefront of shaping and implementing technical solutions.
As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries.
Responsibilities
Define technical scope for repair and overhauls, maintenance levels and any site activities
Responsible for complete pre- sales technical products advice for the development and implementation of customer solutions
Define and identify suitable service bulletins, Modifications and recommendations for clients to improve their performance, availability, reliability and safety
Present technical scope to clients and adjust it with their expectations and site specifications
Define site activities , tools and instruments
Define major replacement components and consumables for gas turbine overhauls based on their maintenance plan
Define technical scope for small Modernization and upgrade packages in sale and execution phase
Coordinate and prepare technical scope to solve clients operational issues and problems
Qualifications
• Bachelor or Master in engineering (Mechanical, Electrical or related)
• Familiarity with Gas Turbine and maintenance concept
• Good team player
• Ability to coordinate many technical issues and conduct meetings
• Ability to face the customer in case of presenting the technical scope
• Good communication skills
• Ability to manage and coordinate multiple projects in parallel
• Good knowledge of IT systems
• Good Knowledge of English language.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry.
