Safety Manager
Linesight AB
2023-12-05
As a Client Safety Manager at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In this role you will:
Actively ensure risk control measures are implemented, assessed and monitored
Attend key meetings to monitor progress, raise issues, and actively collaborate on solving problems
Be a visible safety leader onsite, actively participating in the day-to-day health and safety management, as well as safety auditing
Create and implement the safety strategy and procedures for the project, engaging all partners to actively support across all areas
Ensure contractors establish, implement and monitor exemplary safety practices and procedures
Lead the maintenance of health and safety management systems (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001)
Partner in assessing safety incidents, including evaluating findings and ensuring corrective and preventative measures are implemented
Update key partners on all safety management areas for the project
We would love to hear from you if you:
Have excellent safety experience on large scale construction projects
Have a degree or comparable experience in a related construction or safety discipline
Are chartered or are on the path to complete it. We can help
Are an excellent communicator verbally and in writing
