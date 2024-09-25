Safety Drivers with Truck License
Capgemini Engineering is collaborating with a major Autonomous Truck OEM.
We are looking for Safety drivers with a truck driver's license to join our project.
Why Choose Us?
Innovative Projects: Dive into exciting projects at the forefront of automotive development, shaping the future of mobility.
Top-Notch Tools: Access the latest tools and technologies, empowering you to excel in your craft.
Collaborative Environment: Work alongside a talented team of professionals, collaborating seamlessly to conquer challenges and achieve excellence.
Continuous Growth: Fuel your passion for learning with ongoing training and development opportunities.
Impactful Work: Make a meaningful impact by contributing to the creation of safe, reliable, and innovative automotive solutions that touch lives globally.
Requirements:
Possess a C driver's license and have experience driving heavy trucks.
Be present in the cab of the autonomous truck during operation and take control if necessary.
Operate data collection instruments within the truck and gather data.
Identify and document conditions where the truck fails to operate correctly for developers to trace faults.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in fault tracing.
Experience in vehicle Verification & Validation (V&V).
