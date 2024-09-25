Safety Drivers with Truck License

Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2024-09-25


Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB i Göteborg, Jönköping, Karlstad, Linköping, Malmö eller i hela Sverige

Capgemini Engineering is collaborating with a major Autonomous Truck OEM.
We are looking for Safety drivers with a truck driver's license to join our project.
Why Choose Us?
Innovative Projects: Dive into exciting projects at the forefront of automotive development, shaping the future of mobility.
Top-Notch Tools: Access the latest tools and technologies, empowering you to excel in your craft.
Collaborative Environment: Work alongside a talented team of professionals, collaborating seamlessly to conquer challenges and achieve excellence.
Continuous Growth: Fuel your passion for learning with ongoing training and development opportunities.
Impactful Work: Make a meaningful impact by contributing to the creation of safe, reliable, and innovative automotive solutions that touch lives globally.
Requirements:
Possess a C driver's license and have experience driving heavy trucks.
Be present in the cab of the autonomous truck during operation and take control if necessary.
Operate data collection instruments within the truck and gather data.
Identify and document conditions where the truck fails to operate correctly for developers to trace faults.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in fault tracing.
Experience in vehicle Verification & Validation (V&V).
Proficiency with vehicle diagnostic tools.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB (org.nr 556542-2531)

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Capgemini engineering Göteborg

Jobbnummer
8920852

Prenumerera på jobb från Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Capgemini Engineering Sverige AB: