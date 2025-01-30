RSW Developer
2025-01-30
About this opportunity
Start your tech career with us! We are seeking the next generation in Tech to join our community of R&D professionals at the Stockholm site.
We are part of the Product Engineering Unit (PEU) HW, within Business Area Networks. The work offers a rich number of opportunities in an everyday learning, creative and exciting atmosphere!
What you will do
We are looking for a Software Developer to contribute to Ericsson's continued 5G successes!
As a SW developer you work in a team (XFT) that systemizes, craft and test the software on the Radio Units and take joint responsible for all team tasks. We are working with product development in C++ and the functional testing is done in Java.
We're looking for recent graduates with less than 3 years of relevant experience to join us.
Product development includes multiple tasks suited for people that has an interest in working with or perform:
• Software Engineer with a focus on signal processing
• Software Engineer with an interest in Machine Learning and AI as part of product development
• Contribute with competence in the following areas: Software system design, Architecture principles, Test automation.
• Work with aspects related to continuous improvement, continuous learning to constantly learn and improve product, process, and technology.
You will bring
A successful candidate is driven, has very good networking, collaboration, and interpersonal skills in English, both in written and oral form and excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
We believe you have knowledge in areas like those below:
• Great Programming skills (C++, Java, Python, Matlab, C)
• Real-time embedded systems knowledge
• AI and Machine Learning expertise
• Knowledge on HW near programming
• Software test automation and integration
In addition, you have:
• BSc or MSc in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or equivalent
• A growth mindset
• Ability to work independently and in a team environment Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-13
