RPA Consultant/Developer
2024-11-21
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.
Job Description
How can automation of business processes be a key to Vattenfall's mission to achieve fossil-free energy? Discover how our consultants are using the power of this technology to pave the way to a more sustainable future.
Do you want to be part of this journey? We are currently looking for a RPA Consultant/Developer for our Sweden location.
The position as RPA Consultant/Developer is part of the "Vattenfall Robotics" team and is embedded in the "Customer IT" area. Vattenfall IT is an international unit within the Vattenfall Group. As a full IT service provider, our aim is to be among the best of the best when it comes to economical IT services and intelligent solutions. Our range of services extends from process and application support to the implementation of software and the operation of application systems - both in our own data centers and in the cloud.
About the position
We are working for fossil freedom, i.e. we are helping society to break free from fossil fuels. To achieve this, we are looking for bright minds. Our Vattenfall Robotics team provides professional IT services for robotics process automation. For this position you will become part of the Vattenfall RPA IT Competence Center. Our focus is on the one hand on the efficiency of our IT solutions and on the other hand on the satisfaction of international Vattenfall customers. We support the digitalization of Vattenfall companies through process automation and enable them to increase overall performance, efficiency and productivity as well as to reduce CO-2 footprint and costs.
As an RPA Consultant/Developer, you will be enthusiastic about the automation of business processes as well as maintenance of the productive automation apps (bots). Your goal is comprehensive professional advice, state-of-the-art development and support along our service level agreements and the associated guidelines of the RPA platforms. These platforms -based on UiPath software and Microsoft Power Platform- is embedded in our highly automated and integrated IT landscape. Your work is therefore shaped by an international IT and customer environment.
Your tasks and responsibilities
You advise our Vattenfall Business customers on requirements and opportunities for process automation
You create smart Automation Solution designs
You develop state-of-the art RPA solutions - also combined Intelligent Process Automation Solutions (e.g. Document Understanding, using ML templates, etc.)
Following Vattenfall quality assurance processes, you implement your solutions
You are responsible for project management of your projects- time, budget, quality
As RPA Consultant/Developer you are responsible for maintenance and support of our productive bots
Qualifications
Completed university degree, preferably in computer science, business informatics, economics, mathematics or physics
Excellent communication skills
Several years of experience and references in process automation, especially RPA
Excellent knowledge of UiPath Robotics software and development
Good knowledge of MS Power Automate and Power Apps
Knowledge in Python Programming, ML (such as creating and managing Training models, etc.) is welcome
Good IT-technical understanding, the ability to grasp and evaluate abstract facts quickly, combined with conceptual and strategic thinking
Good knowledge of the analysis of incident and problem situations and their solution-oriented elimination
Commitment and initiative, entrepreneurial thinking and acting, paired with advice, presentation and decision-making skills
Enthusiasm for innovative solutions, convincing appearance, ability to work in a team
Very good knowledge of spoken and written in Swedish and English
Additional Information
Our Offer
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager Vidhu Agarwal vidhu.agarwal@vattenfall, com. For more information about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact our recruiter Carolina Osterman carolina.osterman@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives are Akademikerna - Sofi Wadström and Silvija Vatkovic, Ledarna - Christer Gustafsson, SEKO - Juha Siipilehto, Unionen - Inger Strandberg. You can reach them on 08-739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 15th of December 2024. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
