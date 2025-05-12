Roadmap Leader
2025-05-12
WHY WE WILL LOVE YOU
Are you someone who can see the bigger picture and connect the dots, with a passion for optimizing the totality of IKEA? Do you enjoy setting structures that help generate insights for decision-making in roadmaps, planning, and prioritization, while creating clarity for business development in an agile environment? You will be part of leading Ingka towards Roadmaps and plans that are transparent, complete and connected across Ingka and across the IKEA Value chain. If this resonates with you, keep on reading!
We believe you are a forward-thinking, strategic leader with a passion for developing business solutions that make a difference. You thrive in complex, fast-changing environments and can navigate uncertainty while still keeping a clear focus on delivering value. Your ability to inspire and build strong, trustful relationships across the organization is one of your greatest strengths. With a curious mindset and connection to the needs of both customers and co-workers, you always seek to understand meaningful growth.
Your experience in portfolio management, business development, and working in agile environments allows you to balance strategic direction with hands-on support. You are motivated to collaborate across teams, share best practices, and bring clarity to complex topics. Leading with the IKEA values is second nature to you, and you are excited by the opportunity to co-create and innovate.
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
As a Roadmap Leader, you will play a key role in shaping the future of how we meet our customers and co-workers. Your days will be filled with collaborating with stakeholders across IKEA, gathering insights, and translating them into actionable solutions. You will ensure that the Growth & Marketing roadmap is strategically aligned with IKEA's long-term goals, optimizing its impact and addressing critical customer and business needs.
You will lead the coordination and facilitation of the Growth & Marketing and Omni Meeting Point team, supporting them to successfully apply and integrate new developments across the business. By monitoring, tracking, and communicating progress, you will help maintain focus and drive results. You will also work closely with the Business Planning Manager to develop the team's capabilities and refine ways of working, ensuring we remain efficient, effective, and aligned with our strategic direction.
Your ability to communicate clearly and inspire others will be key to engaging stakeholders and maintaining strong connections between different functions. By keeping a strong ear to the market, you will help us stay ahead, adapt quickly, and make informed decisions that can contribute to our mission of creating a seamless, unique, and effective customer meeting.
If you are excited by the idea of leading impactful change, empowering others, and shaping the future of our customer experience, this role is for you!
This position is a permanent position located in Hubhult, Malmö. We spend the majority of our work week together here, collaborating and co-creating. You will report to the Growth Planning Manager. IKEA is offering mobility relocation support for this role.
ABOUT THIS WORK AREA
We turn complexity into clarity, providing insights and proposals that drive better decisions and outcomes for Ingka as a whole. By ensuring that our efforts and investments are focused where they matter most, we help move closer to our strategic ambitions.
As a team, we live by our motto: ''Trusted advisor and healthy challenger'' - bridging the gap between strategy and execution through clear roadmaps that guide impactful actions. Together with partners across IKEA, we create a structure that aligns ambitions, priorities, and plans, ensuring quality and transparency. We aim to answer key questions that shape the Business Development Agenda:
• Are we making a difference for our business and customers?
• Are we using resources wisely?
• Can we thrive in the future?
• Are we on track to reach our objectives?
Collaboration with experts from different areas, we design roadmaps that drive meaningful processes. At IKEA, we believe in people and that we are always better together. We know this is a team game, and we get points for assists!
APPLY NOW!
We ask you to submit your application (CV and cover letter) in English no later than the May 22nd 2025. Applications will be reviewed on a continuous basis, with Ingka co-workers being prioritized. In this recruitment, IKEA is providing international relocation support if needed.
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities do not apply for jobs unless they are 100% "qualified". If this is part of the reason you hesitate to apply, we would like to consider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think. We look forward to receiving your application. [From: "Why Women Don't Apply for Jobs Unless They're 100% Qualified" by Tara Sophia Mohr, August 2014] Så ansöker du
