Risk Specialist
BMW Northern Europe AB / Bankjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla bankjobb i Sollentuna
2022-11-30
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BMW Northern Europe AB i Sollentuna
SHARE YOUR PASSION FOR RISK MANAGEMENT.
Would you like to deepen and share your knowledge about Residual Value (RV) Risk Management in our region as well as connect with different internal and external stakeholders in different countries? We place great demands but also offer much in return.
In this position you are responsible for the Residual Value Risk Management for Sweden and you will have great opportunity being part of building the function and responsibilities to ensure a proper RV Risk Management within the company. Even though it is focus on Sweden it will also be a lot of interaction and support to/from the RV Risk colleagues in both Denmark and Norway.
In this function your main responsibilities and tasks will be:
You will be responsible for proactively managing RV risks and setting risk parameters in accordance with both, economic projections and the risk strategy/appetite of the BMW Financial Services Region SF1-NE, with focus on Sweden.
You assure that residual value risks are anticipated, identified, analyzed and communicated appropriately within the company as well as in the central functions. In case of central (HQ) or local regulatory risk requirements you make sure that SF1-NE is compliant with these regulations at all times.
Within this role you will focus on data analytics, regular evaluations of our risk bearing portfolios, risk reporting to internal and external stakeholder, back testing of set residual values, risk appetite calculations, pro-active risk analysis of our Operating Lease portfolios, leading and initiating measures as well as many more exciting topics.
The RV Risk Management in the SF1-NE region is in a development phase and with the current transformation going on in the Auto industry it will also be a lot of focus to develop methodologies, processes and tools to ensure a proper Risk Management for residual value setting.
You enjoy the international mindset and grasp the big picture where you will have many contacts towards different stakeholders within the Group and within the different business lines. A key is also to closely interact with our external partners.
Pre-Requisites for the role:
You hold a University degree in Business Administration or Economics. You have gained at least 3-5 years of relevant professional experience in the automotive and/or financial industry. You have a good understanding of structures and business processes within BMW Group NSCs, NFSCs and Alphabet operations.
To be successful in the role you need a high degree of own initiative, endurance and consistency combined with integrative capabilities. You combine this with a very good and convincing communication and presentation skills and the ability to tailor these activities for different target groups including senior management.
You are experienced in processing and analyzing complex data and have distinctive analytical skills. You have deep knowledge and are interested in the automotive industry. You have fun in analyzing data and use them for deriving conclusions and measures. We expect you to be self-motivated, results-driven and have a strong attention to detail.
If you find this interesting and have the qualifications, please don't hesitate in sending your application to: Hr.Northerneurope@bmw.com
no later than 10th of December 2022. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-10
E-post: HR.NorthernEurope@bmw.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BMW Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556313-5002)
Vetenskapsvägen 10 (visa karta
)
191 27 SOLLENTUNA Arbetsplats
Hk Jobbnummer
7219354