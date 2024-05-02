RF Engineer

Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Upplands-Bro
2024-05-02


Visa alla datajobb i Upplands-Bro, Järfälla, Sollentuna, Upplands Väsby, Sigtuna eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro

We have an opportunity for the position of RF Engineer with one of our client.
Location: Västra Götalands län
Required competences:
• RF-design (<1GHz) incl S-parameters
• High power (kW)
• Spectrum Analyzer
• Network Analyzer
• Amplifier, attenuator, combiner
• Experienced Leader, i.e Technical PjM or equal
• Testing RF-designs, ie S-parameters, VSWR, timing
• Swedish and/or english
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.seSelections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 6 months
Application Deadline: 05-05-2024

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-05
E-post: info@progalaxy.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Professional Galaxy AB (org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta)
197 30  BRO

Jobbnummer
8654097

Prenumerera på jobb från Professional Galaxy AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB: