Reverse Supply Chain Purchaser
Axis Communications AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Lund Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Lund
2024-07-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Reverse Supply Chain Purchaser
Are you a person with a strong personal drive and do you have a passion for problem solving? We are now looking for a Reverse Supply Chain Purchaser to join our team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden. Join our team and together we will continue to support our customers around the world.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of a team of 15 dedicated and talented RMA Supply and Reverse logistics professionals. The purpose of the team is to provide excellent customer service by timely delivering products in the aftermarket from our 16 external partners around the world. We work close together within the team and cross functionally in the whole Axis supply chain, delivering and optimizing product availability at the right time and place. Our overall vision within Reverse Supply Chain is to maintain a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world.
What you'll do here
In this position you will play a vital role in delivering on Axis' service offerings to our customers. Together with your colleagues, you will be responsible for ensuring outstanding set-up and execution of the reverse supply chain in a rather complex environment. To manage this, you will need to analyze existing and expected reverse demand and act on both short-and long term. You will have a broad network and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders.
Typical duties include:
* Reverse Supply Planning - Optimizing and ensure product availability at our global RMA partners to meet our customers demand.
* Plan and execute stock replenishment and inventory control at RMA Partner globally.
* Balance material supply from different available sources
* Develop and drive improvement activities related to processes and way of working to optimize performance.
But the job is so much more than the actual buying and supply planning. A great part of your responsibility is also working with continuous improvements. Initiating and drive activities to improve our processes and collaborations internally and externally, both short-and long term.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe that you are an analytical person with a strong personal drive and a lean forward mindset. You are a team player but also thrive working independently, planning and managing your own activities. You are stimulated by challenges, not afraid to act and are passionate about problem solving - independently and by collaborating efficiently in a team. Working in a dynamic, innovative and high paced environment is your thing and you thrive in a role where you truly can make an impact. We believe you are well-structured, adaptive, and naturally see both details and the big picture - making the right priorities and efficiently act both short and long term.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A university degree in relevant field.
* Minimum 3 years' experience working with Supply Chain Management in a global environment.
* Experienced knowledge working in ERP systems.
* Fluent written and verbal communication skills in both English and preferably Swedish.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your
experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits. In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
Welcome to send you application! In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Stefan Grönvall,
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120985". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8798880