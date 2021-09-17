restaurant assistant - Salt och citron AB - Kockjobb i Sundbyberg

Salt och citron AB / Kockjobb / Sundbyberg2021-09-17We are looking for restaurant assistant for our Foodtuck in Stockholm. As a restaurant assistant you should be ready to do everything that is included in the kitchen, from prepping food to standing at the checkout, serving customers, doing the dishes and cleaning. As it is a small Foodtruck , it is important that everyone can imagine doing everything and that you help each other where neededWe are looking for you who have experience in Egyptian cousin, good financial knowledge and master English and arabic (Egyptian) fluently in speech and writing.To thrive and succeed in the professional role you need to be a person who enjoys working with people and has a distinct sense of service and finances. You like to lead in change, coach, influence and anchor.You also need to have a structured way of working and be a person who naturally contributes to order and order both in your and the surroundings' work.You need to be proactive and solution-oriented and enjoy pushing things forward. You also need to be a good communicator who is easy to create, maintain and develop relationships. It is important that you enjoy working in an operation-oriented environment with a high pace and that you appreciate a mixture of strategic and operational work.Does that sound like a plan to you?We look forward to hearing from you!Öppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-09-17Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-30Salt och citron AB5977147