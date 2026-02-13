Resource Planner - temporary position in Lund
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Join our Customer Service Operations Team as a Resource Planner and play a vital role in resource planning and scheduling for our Customer Service Organization across EMEA with focus on North Europe.
Why Join Us:
• Collaborate with a global network of Resource Planners and key stakeholders.
• Contribute to high-quality and timely resource planning and scheduling activities.
• Enhance both cluster and employee satisfaction within our dynamic team environment.
This is a temporary position from 1st April 2026 to 1st January 2027 based in Lund.
Please note that Career Migration is not considered for this position
What you will do
• Execute resource planning and scheduling for Field Force operations and kits, ensuring the right competencies are assigned to the right demand at the right time and at the right cost.
• Resource planning with consistent application, full transparency for all involved stakeholders, and using the approved processes
• Analyze short- and mid-term capacity constraints, coordinating adjustments as needed.
• Drive operational planning and implementation of mandatory & solutions kits.
• Participate in deploying visual management and KPIs for planning & scheduling.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams for effective planning and scheduling initiatives.
• Collaborate with the NGSO OFSP (Next Generation Service Operations) team to update equipment master data, ensuring it aligns with the deployment of mandatory & solutions kits for automated updates.
• Join in on continuous improvement activities to learn and share insights, implementing best practices for better planning and scheduling while avoiding unnecessary complications.
We believe you have
Minimum 3 years of experience in Technical Service or relevant planning roles.
Bachelor's degree in technical/business disciplines preferred.
Proficiency in MS Office; SAP R3 knowledge is advantageous.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a customer-oriented mindset.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and leadership abilities.
Fluent in English and/or Swedish preferred.
Demonstrated leadership skills, autonomy, and initiative.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 25-02-2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Christina Kraemer.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Rita Necsei at +36 23 88 538.
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
