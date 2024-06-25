Resident Engineer
2024-06-25
Resident Engineer Gothenburg
There's a lot in us: a future-oriented company under the roof of the Bosch Group. Our own working environment. Our own DNA. And above all - our own culture. We combine the best of two worlds: the dynamics of an innovative, fast-growing mid-sized company with the successful tradition and market strength of a large international corporation.
We are now looking to expand our ETAS team with a Resident Engineer. In this position your employment will be through our parent company Robert Bosch.
What does Björn Untermann, Head of Global Sales Support, have to say about ETAS?
"ETAS is a highly innovative company, which is a key factor in the transformation of the automotive industry. Some of the reasons why I chose to work at ETAS is the openness, transparency, fairness and diversity of the company. At global sales support we strive to work in an environment where everybody has a positive impact. This includes information transfer, supporting each other and enjoying our daily work. "
Job description
As Resident Engineer you will be Volvo Cars first point of contact to ETAS and act as a link between ETAS global engineering team and Volvo Cars team on-site. You will work with our products and solutions from the application areas for measurement and calibration for the development of control unit software. Your role is very independent while you have access to an incredible amount of expertise in the company. You will mainly be stationed at Volvo Cars but also have the possibility to work at our local Bosch office in Gothenburg.
Responsible for on-site customer support of application within the area of Data Acquisition and Processing Solutions.
Coordinate and support SW-interface integration towards VCC systems.
Support testing and verification at VCC with focus on engineering issues.
Filter out new requirements from the customer for our products and submit them to our R&D teams.
Develop interface contacts with engineering departments at customer.
Present new developments to customer within function responsibilities.
Carry out trainings and presentations on new solutions.
Your profile
To succeed in the role as Resident Engineer, we see that you have a technical degree within relevant engineering field or equal experience. You have experience within automotive industry, meritorious if you have worked with measurement tools, calibration or embedded software. It is of great importance to us that you understand what the resident engineer role entails and that you can act as a strong ambassador for the ETAS team internally at the customer.
As a person, you are structured, communicative and solution oriented. You are comfortable interacting with people in different technical areas and we are looking for someone who is driven by building a network internally as well as externally and can work across boundaries in a global organization. This position requires that you are fluent in spoken and written in Swedish and English.
Contact and application
In this recruitment we are working with recruitment consultant Maria Ahlén, 0708-490288, and Nicole Diener, 0735-258686, at Intenso Teknikrekrytering.
Send your application through the application button. Please apply asap as applications are processed continuously.
We welcome your application!
About ETAS
Founded in 1994, ETAS GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, represented in twelve countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. ETAS' portfolio includes vehicle basic software, middleware, development tools, cloud-based operations services, cybersecurity solutions, and end-to-end engineering and consulting services for the realization of software-defined vehicles. Our product solutions and services enable vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to develop, operate, and secure differentiating vehicle software with increased efficiency.
