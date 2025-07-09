Researcher in Veterinary Reproduction
Department of Animal Biosciences
We are looking for an experienced researcher with many years of experience in conducting research and development work in the research area of veterinary reproduction.
About the position
The research project is included as a sub-project (Work package 7; WP7 "Impact of pre- and post-natal farming practices on fetal programming and epigenetic regulation") in the EU-funded RUMIGEN project (https://rumigen.eu/project)
which is conducted in collaboration with researchers from several different European countries. You will conduct research in an interdisciplinary team of researchers from Ultuna, Paris and Lisbon. We are looking for a highly experienced and motivated person for our ongoing research on molecular mechanisms caused by stress due to inflammation and which negatively affect fertility and animal health.
The project involves studying the effects of bacterial inflammation in the endometrium of dairy cows by analyzing the transcriptome (expression of RNA) and the epigenome (DNA methylation) in the glandular epithelial cells and stromal cells of the endometrium. By analyzing these effects on the transcriptome and epigenome, our goal is to identify the molecular mechanisms that negatively affect fertility in dairy cows with subclinical endometritis. This inflammatory disease of the uterine endometrium is common in dairy cows and negatively affects animal health and fertility. In the work, you will analyze and interpret differences in gene expression and genomic DNA methylation that arise during inflammation between healthy dairy cows and dairy cows diagnosed with subclinical endometritis. Research on endometritis in dairy cows also has comparative value as the disease is very similar to that affecting both women and females from other mammals such as female dogs where the disease is called pyometra.
Finally, once the obtained results have been evaluated, we expect to be able to develop biomarkers that can be used in genetic selection and to improve veterinary care and the development of treatment methods with the aim of improving animal health and animal welfare.
Your profile
You must have a PhD in a subject area relevant to the position and have knowledge of reproduction in general and veterinary reproduction in particular, as well as experience in analyzing differential gene expression and differential DNA methylation that occurs in inflammatory diseases and how such changes negatively affect fertility in dairy cows. Applicants must have many years of experience in conducting research and development work in the above-mentioned research areas. Experience in supervising doctoral students and postdoctoral fellows is required. Furthermore, experience in working interdisciplinary across disciplinary boundaries is needed. Previous experience in participating and reporting to EU projects will be a merit.
The appointment will be offered to the applicant who, following a qualitative comprehensive assessment, is deemed to have the best skill set to conduct and develop the duties in question and contribute to the positive development of the organization.
A limited-time part-time position of 10 months is offered to the individual who, after a qualitative overall assessment, is deemed to have the best conditions to carry out and develop current work tasks and contribute to a positive development of the business.
About us
The Department of Animal Biosciences is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science and is responsible for education and research in several basic and applied scientific areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, genetics, molecular genetics, breeding, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epidemiology, comparative medicine, food safety, bioinformatics and One Health.
Our research covers everything from production animals to sports and companion animals, laboratory animals and wild animals. The department's researchers work across the spectrum from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the structure, function and behaviour of animals, and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors and diseases.
More information about the department/division: Department of Animal Biosciences | External website
More information about the department/division: Department of Animal Biosciences
