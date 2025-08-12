Researcher in Measurement Technology and Materials Development to Swerim!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Stockholm Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Stockholm
2025-08-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you curious about a career in research and development? At Swerim, you'll be part of efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of industry through improved product quality, increased resource efficiency, and more sustainable manufacturing processes. Here, you'll have the opportunity to work at the intersection of industry and academia, conducting research together for a more sustainable future. Does this sound like something for you? Then keep reading!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The Swedish metal research institute Swerim conducts research in close collaboration with world-leading manufacturers and users of high-performance metallic materials. Within the business area of Materials Development, they work both on developing materials and testing their properties in various applications.
Swerim currently has around 200 employees in Sweden, spread across two locations - Luleå and Stockholm. Most of their staff hold doctoral degrees or have extensive industrial experience, making this a unique opportunity to work alongside some of the leading experts in the field.
You will be involved in both shorter assignments and long-term research projects, working closely with industry partners, other research institutes, and universities-both nationally and internationally. Swerim invests heavily in its technical laboratories, which means you'll have access to state-of-the-art testing equipment and the ability to adapt or redesign pilot facilities based on customer needs and conditions.
Learn more about Swerim and their work here: https://www.swerim.se/om-swerim
A Few Words from Your Future Manager
"Hi! My name is Erik Claesson, and I've been working at Swerim for about ten years. For the past two years, I've had the role of group manager. One thing I've truly appreciated during my time at the institute is the opportunity to take charge of my own development and to work with something I'm passionate about. At Swerim, we conduct industry-focused research and development with a strong emphasis on metals - from raw materials to finished products. Here, together with dedicated colleagues, you'll have the chance to grow your expertise while also contributing to strengthening Swedish industry."
What We Offer:
• The opportunity to be part of a highly skilled and dedicated team where it's easy to ask for help and share knowledge with colleagues.
• A role at the forefront of research, within an institute with strong development capacity and the possibility to both use and invest in the equipment needed.
• An exciting workplace where you'll take on significant responsibility, work with current and challenging topics, and gain access to an extensive international network across both industry and academia.
• A work environment characterized by diversity, innovation, and collaborative knowledge development.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
The team you will be joining currently consists of 11 members and is responsible for measuring physical properties such as thermal and electrical characteristics. This often involves developing methods to enable measurements under specific conditions. One growing area is the development of testing methodologies for evaluating high-power electrical contacts for the automotive industry; another involves the evaluation of graphene sensors. Projects vary in size and duration-from small assignments lasting a week to long-term projects spanning 5-10 years.
This is a role for someone who enjoys hands-on and analytical work with advanced material testing, closely collaborating with colleagues.
You will be...
• Conducting testing in the laboratory
• Programming test setups
• Collecting, analyzing, and reporting test data
• Participating in and delivering customer presentations
• Acting as a project manager, including follow-up on progress
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
This role is for someone who is genuinely interested in solving complex technical problems, enjoys taking on significant responsibility, and thrives in a mix of hands-on and analytical work. You have strong communication skills and a passion for creating value for industry. Be sure to clearly explain in your application why you are interested in this position.
You should have:
• At least a Master's degree in engineering or a PhD in fields such as physics, metallurgy, automation, or electronics
• Programming experience, e.g., in LabView, Python, C#, or similar
• Excellent English skills, both spoken and written
It is considered a plus if you have:
• Experience with similar tasks in industry or academia
• Basic knowledge of CAD
Additional Information
• Start: To be agreed upon
• Employment: Full-time, permanent
• Location: Stockholm
• Contact: Responsible recruitment consultant Minna Loosaar, minna.loosaar@academicwork.se
The recruitment process is managed by Academic Work, and Swerim requests that all inquiries regarding the position be directed to Academic Work
Recruitment Process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Problem-solving and personality tests
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interviews with Swerim
• Reference checks and decision Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15112951". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9454596