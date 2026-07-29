International Project Management Trainee
SPI Global Play AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2026-07-29
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SPI Global Play AB i Malmö
Our next Project Manager may not be a Project Manager yet.
Are you ready to turn practical experience, technical understanding and personal drive into an international project management career?
SPI Global Play is looking for its next project management talent. You may currently work in construction, installations, logistics, production, service, events, technical support or operations. Perhaps you are already the person who keeps track of deadlines, solves practical problems, coordinates others and makes sure the job gets done.
You do not need previous experience as a Project Manager. What matters is that you have the right foundation, attitude and ambition to become one.
Build experiences around the world
SPI Global Play creates and delivers leisure and entertainment environments worldwide. Our projects combine design, production, logistics, construction, installation and customer experience.
As part of Global Leisure Group, we work with customers, suppliers, production units and installation teams across more than 50 countries.
This is not a traditional desk job. You will help turn ideas and drawings into real destinations where people meet, play and create memories.
The position is based in Malmö and includes regular international travel.
Your path towards Project Manager
You will start as a Project Management Trainee and work closely with experienced Project Managers and colleagues across the organization.
You will learn how SPI plans, coordinates and delivers international projects. As your skills grow, you will take responsibility for project activities, parts of larger projects and eventually smaller projects of your own.
The long-term objective is for you to develop into an independent Project Manager.
This is a permanent, full-time position, not a short-term internship.
What you will work with
You will gradually become involved in the full project delivery process, including:
Planning projects, activities and timelines.
Coordinating customers, suppliers and internal teams.
Ordering materials and following up deliveries.
Supporting procurement and supplier communication.
Planning freight, logistics, personnel and resources.
Preparing information for installers, builders and site teams.
Following up deadlines, quality, costs and project progress.
Maintaining project information and documentation in our CRM.
Participating in project and customer meetings.
Identifying risks, obstacles and practical solutions.
Supporting international installations and project handovers.
You will manage several activities at the same time, often in a fast-moving environment. You therefore need to enjoy responsibility, communication, problem-solving and seeing work through to completion.
Who we are looking for
We are not primarily looking for a finished Project Manager. We are looking for someone who has already demonstrated responsibility, structure and practical problem-solving in a real working environment.
To succeed in the role, you need to:
Have a valid category B driving license.
Communicate confidently in professional English.
Have strong technical understanding and an interest in products, installations and sites.
Be structured and able to manage several activities at once.
Take ownership and follow tasks through to completion.
Communicate well with customers, suppliers and colleagues.
Stay solution-oriented when plans change or problems arise.
Be willing and able to travel internationally, normally around twice per month.
Be motivated to learn and gradually take on more responsibility.
Be able to work from our Malmö office.
Professional Swedish, French or Spanish is a strong advantage but not a requirement.
Relevant experience may come from construction, installations, logistics, transport planning, technical service, production, events, customer delivery, procurement, materials planning, team leadership or operational coordination.
Experience in project management is an advantage, but not a requirement. Leadership experience, construction knowledge, technical drawing skills and experience coordinating suppliers or teams are also valuable.
The role may suit you if
You want more responsibility than you have today.
You enjoy combining technical details with communication.
You prefer varied, practical work to repetitive routines.
You want an international career.
You are motivated by learning, progress and visible results.
You are prepared to start hands-on and prove that you can take the next step.
You want to see the physical result of the projects you help deliver.
What we offer
A clear development path towards becoming a Project Manager.
Training and support from experienced colleagues.
Exposure to the complete international project lifecycle.
The opportunity to work with customers, suppliers and teams worldwide.
A varied role combining planning, communication, technology and practical delivery.
Increasing responsibility based on demonstrated performance.
A career in the international leisure and entertainment industry.
Employment details
Location: Malmö, Sweden
Scope: Full-time
Employment: Permanent
International travel: Normally around two trips per month
Application deadline: 28 August 2026
Selection and interviews will begin during the second week of August and continue on a rolling basis.
Candidates selected to proceed will be contacted.
Learn more at spiglobalplay.com and globalleisure.group. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SPI Global Play AB
(org.nr 556508-2897)
Skrittgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 77 MALMÖ Kontakt
Carolina Reutergard employment@spiglobalplay.com 040228400 Jobbnummer
10015515