Senior Software Engineer Python, Azure & DevOps
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-07-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
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, Kävlinge
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About the role
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer with strong hands-on experience in Python, Azure, CI/CD and modern engineering practices.
You will improve developer productivity by building internal tooling, reusable automation and scalable CI/CD solutions while supporting Azure-based data platforms. The role combines software engineering, DevOps and data-platform enablement in a cross-functional environment.
This is a hands-on engineering role. We are not looking for a pure platform administrator, architect or research-focused ML engineer.
Preferred location: Sweden
Requirement: EU citizenship
Responsibilities
• Develop Python-based automation, tooling and engineering workflows.
• Build and maintain GitHub Actions, GitHub Workflows and reusable CI/CD pipelines.
• Support Azure-based data platforms, including Databricks and related technologies.
• Improve software quality, traceability and engineering processes.
• Collaborate with engineering and platform teams to deliver scalable technical solutions.
Must-have
• Strong Python skills for production-oriented automation and tooling.
• Practical hands-on experience with Azure Databricks (approximately SFIA Level 3 or equivalent), ideally including development of notebooks, pipelines/jobs or Spark-based solutions.
• Experience with Azure data-platform technologies such as Spark, Kafka, Hadoop, schema enforcement, data quality validation or Power BI.
• Hands-on experience with GitHub Actions, GitHub Workflows and reusable workflow design.
• Solid Docker experience.
• Experience working with CI/CD in Windows and Linux environments.
• Ability to work independently while collaborating across teams.
• EU citizenship.
Meritorious
• Data governance and data modelling.
• Machine Learning model deployment.
• GitHub CLI (gh), REST APIs or GraphQL APIs.
• JFrog Artifactory or similar.
• Bash and/or PowerShell.
• Git LFS.
• GitHub Enterprise Server and self-hosted runners.
• AI-powered developer tools or agentic engineering workflows. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-14
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696), http://www.skillhuset.se
Sankt Eriksgatan 66 Lgh 1002 (visa karta
)
221 00 LUND Jobbnummer
10015524