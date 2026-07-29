Senior Software Engineer (GCP Infrastructure & Platform)
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SkillHuset Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Skövde
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
We are seeking a Senior Software Engineer with a deep background in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) infrastructure, cloud-native architecture, and AI-augmented engineering. You will be taking over a mature, minimal-technical-debt platform spanning over 30 repositories across core GCP services, alongside shared Multi-Cloud (GCP/Azure) environments covering documentation, guidelines, and routines.
In this role, you will be the technical anchor for our GCP environment. You will be responsible for "holding" the current setup—ensuring stability, security, and code quality—while simultaneously creating the vision and architectural roadmap for future platform development.
Because we work with a Managed Service Provider (MSP) for development execution, this role requires a strong Technical Design Authority. To scale our governance and streamline code-level oversight, we leverage AI tooling and agentic workflows to assist with automated PR reviews and platform context. You will dictate the architecture to the outsourced team while utilizing and evolving these AI capabilities to maintain our high standards efficiently.
Core Responsibilities
Platform Vision & Strategy: Own the technical roadmap for the GCP platform. Design and architect future capabilities, ensuring the platform evolves using modern, cloud-native best practices.
Technical Gatekeeping & Code Review: Act as the final approver for all code merged across the platform by the MSP. Enforce strict internal standards for TypeScript and Python microservices.
AI-Augmented Governance: Utilize and tune internal AI harnesses and agentic workflows to automate PR reviews, manage repository context, and enforce platform standards.
Architectural Direction (TDA): Translate business needs into highly detailed architectural designs and technical Jira stories, providing exact technical direction for the MSP to execute.
Infrastructure as Code (IaC): Maintain and evolve our Terraform modules, managing the lifecycle of GCP projects, networking, and firewall policies.
CI/CD & Ecosystem Management: Oversee GitHub Actions workflows, custom NPM packages, and event-driven orchestration (Cloud Run, Cloud Functions, EventArc).
Required Technical Skills
Google Cloud Platform (GCP): Expert-level knowledge of GCP core services, IAM, networking, security policies, and serverless compute.
Software Engineering: Deep proficiency in TypeScript and Python. You must be highly capable of reading, writing, and reviewing complex application logic.
AI & Agentic Engineering: Practical knowledge of agentic coding and AI-assisted engineering. You should understand how to leverage, prompt, and maintain AI tools that interact autonomously with codebases.
Infrastructure as Code: Extensive, hands-on experience with Terraform (module design, state management, and enterprise deployments).
CI/CD & Automation: Strong experience with GitHub Actions and automated quality/security gates.
Multi-Cloud Awareness: While this role is heavily GCP-focused, a working knowledge of Microsoft Azure is highly advantageous to align our multi-cloud strategies and shared repositories.
The Ideal Candidate Profile
You are a Senior Software Engineer who transitioned into Cloud Architecture and Infrastructure, and you embrace the shift toward AI-augmented development. You understand that "Infrastructure is Code" and you treat Terraform with the same rigor as an application backend. You are comfortable being the sole technical visionary for a platform, utilizing AI to enforce strict quality gates, and dictating architectural patterns to an external development team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696), http://www.skillhuset.se
Sankt Eriksgatan 66 Lgh 1002 (visa karta
)
113 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10015520