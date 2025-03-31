Researcher CXI SoftiMAX
Lunds universitet, MAX IV / Fysikjobb / Lund Visa alla fysikjobb i Lund
2025-03-31
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds universitet, MAX IV i Lund
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
SoftiMAX is a soft X-ray imaging beamline (275 - 2500 eV) designed to take advantage of MAX IV's exceptionally low emittance and the resulting coherence properties of the X-ray beam.
Available techniques on the first branch (STXM) include Scanning Transmission X-ray Microscopy and ptychography. The second branch (CXI) supports several coherent imaging and scattering techniques compatible with a 20 x 20 um2 focused beam, like holography and soft X-ray XPCS. The branch is available as open port or with a newly developed end-station finished in 2025.
Tasks
The successful candidate will join the team at SoftiMAX and focus their efforts on:
- Designing and defining coherent x-ray imaging experiments & concepts for the CXI branch,
- Performing commissioning tasks as well as user support,
- Discuss with external experts and participation in relevant experiments is encouraged
You will also be invited to conduct measurements and commissioning activities at the STXM branch and develop collaborations with other beamline staff, method experts, and external expert users in both academia and industry. The acquired knowledge forms the basis for successful operation of the SoftiMAX beamline as a whole, and the CXI branch in particular.
To summarise, we are looking for a creative and motivated person, who can recognise and showcase the coherence excellence of the SoftiMAX beamline with new science or method, and channel their efforts towards generating first class output, both in theory and in practice. As we are a small team, participation in technical work (installations) is also foreseen.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications:
- PhD in a relevant field of the Natural Sciences (e.g. Physics, Nanoscience, etc.),
- Minimum of 4 years demonstrated experience in synchrotron techniques where coherence is a main factor
- Minimum 4 years demonstrated experience in coherent X-ray data analysis
- Scientific computer programming skills, preferably in Python or C++, experience with parallel computing and large-scale data processing
- Demonstrated ability to interact with scientists and technical staff in a dynamic environment and experience in providing user support
- Proficiency in English (written and spoken)
Below are seen as merits:
- Experience of working with techniques for nanoscale characterisation & sample preparation (SEM/TEM, STM, FIB, microtomy, etc.)
- Technical skills in the areas of vacuum; electronics; (piezo)motor control; and/or X-ray detectors
As a person you are independent and takes initiatives. You have very good communication and interpersonal skills, since you are going to work in an international environment.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientists from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
This is a 1-year temporary position.
For further information visit: https://www.maxiv.lu.se/beamlines-accelerators/beamlines/softimax/https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-university/work-lund-universityhttps://sweden.se/https://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts. Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2025/887". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lunds universitet, MAX IV Kontakt
Ann Terry ann.terry@maxiv.lu.se +46703264498 Jobbnummer
9256442