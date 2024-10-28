Researcher 6G Physical Layer
Researcher 6G Physical Layer (Lund)
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Are you passionate about driving technological innovation and shaping the future of communication networks, including the next frontier of 6G technology? Join Ericsson, a global leader with a rich legacy of pioneering research and development in wireless communication. We are seeking a talented and motivated researcher to join our dynamic team at Ericsson Research, where you will have the unique opportunity to contribute to the cutting-edge advancements in 6G and beyond, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of telecommunications. At Ericsson Research, our responsibility is to drive innovation and provide thought leadership in technology, ensuring that Ericsson remains at the forefront of the industry, particularly in the upcoming era of 6G. If you are eager to make a meaningful impact in the world of telecommunications, specifically in the realm of 6G research, we invite you to be part of our journey towards a connected and intelligent future.
As a 6G researcher at Ericsson, you will be at the forefront of developing and shaping the next generation of wireless communication technology. You will play a critical role in advancing 6G concepts within the physical layer, contributing to innovation, standardization, simulations, product concepts and fostering cooperation both internally and externally.
Shape the future of global connectivity with us - be at the forefront of 6G innovation!
What you will do
Develop 6G Concepts: Lead and contribute to the development of innovative concepts and technologies for 6G wireless communication systems, particularly focusing on the physical layer aspects such as modulation and channel coding, waveform design, multiple access schemes, and advanced signal processing techniques, including, MIMO.
Drive innovation by exploring novel approaches and methodologies in 6G research, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in future wireless communication systems. Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate cutting-edge technologies into the 6G ecosystem.
Engage in standardization activities related to 6G technology, representing Ericsson's research interests in relevant industry forums, and contributing to the development of global standards for 6G wireless communication systems.
Utilize advanced simulation tools to validate and demonstrate the feasibility of 6G concepts, conducting thorough performance evaluations and providing insights for further refinement and development.
Foster close collaboration with internal teams across different research domains, product development, and business units to ensure alignment and integration of 6G concepts. Additionally, establish and maintain partnerships with external stakeholders, including academia, industry collaborators, and standardization bodies, to drive mutual progress in 6G research and development.
The skills you bring
A solid background (Ph.D. or experienced M.Sc.) in wireless communication systems, with a focus on physical layer technologies and signal processing. Alternatively, a strong background in adjacent research fields like control theory, signal processing or mathematical statistics.
Experience in conducting research and development in the field of 5G or beyond, with a strong interest in advancing to 6G.
Proficiency in simulation tools and programming languages commonly used in wireless communication research, such as MATLAB, Python, or C++.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in cross-functional and international teams.
A track record of contributing to standardization activities or publications in leading conferences and journals related to wireless communications is a plus.
Experience from novel adjacent research areas, e.g., AI/ML for PHY, integrated sensing and communications, distributed MIMO, ambient IoT etc.
Creative thinking, a strong personal drive and a strong focus on the tasks at hand.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
