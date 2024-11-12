Researcher
Göteborgs universitet / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Göteborgs universitet i Göteborg
, Partille
, Lysekil
, Uddevalla
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them. The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 340 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total assets.
Sahlgrenska Academy, Institute of Biomedicine, Department Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology, Mucin Biology Groups is recruiting a researcher for a temporary position. The Mucin Biology research groups currently comprises around 25 researchers with 9 PIs, see also www.medkem.gu.se/mucinbiology/
Duties
The small intestine has a complex protection system based on two different types of mucins. This project deals specifically with transmembrane mucins and their function in normal and diseased intestine, especially Crohn's disease. The project uses mouse models with a similar chronic disease. The project includes several sub-projects. Own independent research, compilation of results, and publication.
Qualifications
A PhD degree in a relevant field. Certificate for animal experiment in Sweden. Must be Docent. Shall have experience of research at an internationally leading position on transmembrane mucins. Research experience is evaluated on publications. Knowledge and extensive experience in mucin biology research is a requirement. The laboratory uses English as the main language of communication and proficient in spoken and written English is essential.
Employment
The employment is part time 80%, temporary and limited to 2025-08-31 with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Professor Gunnar C. Hansson. Phone: +31-786 3488, +709 490005. E-mail: gunnar.hansson@medkem.gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain proof of completed PhD.
Applications must be received by: 2024-12-03
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
In connection to this recruitment, we have already decided which recruitment channels we should use. We therefore decline further contact with vendors, recruitment and staffing companies. Ersättning
Universitetet tillämpar individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153), http://www.gu.se/ Arbetsplats
Göteborgs universitet Jobbnummer
9007005