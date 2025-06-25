Researcher - marine ecosystem analysis
2025-06-25
Department of Aquatic Resources (SLU Aqua)
We are looking for a researcher to the department of Aquatic resources, SLU Aqua, Institute of coastal research. You will contribute to our work to develop advice for the sustainable use of coastal and marine ecosystems, more specifically to developing integrated ecosystem analyses as a basis for ecosystem-based management.
About the position
Your tasks include the analysis of time series and spatial data of ecosystems and human activities, and more holistic analyses of socio-ecosystems. Your will collaborate with colleagues and stakeholders and contribute to scientific reports and publications. The tasks can change over time according to project requirements
Your profile
You have a strong interest in the marine environment and ecosystem-based management. As a person, you are responsible and good at communicating. You enjoy working in a group, but you are also comfortable working independently. You demonstrate capacity for learning new things, working systematically and showing flexibility where required. Collaborative skills, accuracy, and subject-related expertise, are emphasised. Qualifications are preferably exemplified in the application.
Required qualifications:
• Knowledge of marine biology and marine ecological processes
• Demonstrated quantitative or qualitative analytical skills
• Capacity to work with complex data
• Research experience of Baltic Sea ecosystems
Other qualifications that will be considered an advantage:
• Experience in transdisciplinary research
• Strong communication skills in English and Swedish
• Strong report and scientific writing skills
• A strong scientific record
Eligibility requirement
PhD in relevant subject for the tasks
About us
SLU, Department of Aquatic Resources, Institute of Coastal research, is hiring a researcher for a temporary position at Campus Ultuna, Uppsala.
Do you want to work in an inspiring environment and contribute to the sustainable use of our seas, lakes and watercourses? We at the Department of Aquatic Resources (SLU Aqua) are passionate about our vision - Viable fish stocks in healthy waters. We are looking for employees who want to develop and make a difference together with us.
The Department of Aquatic Resources is one of SLU's largest and has more than 200 employees at four main locations: Uppsala (Ultuna), Lysekil, Stockholm (Drottningholm) and Öregrund, as well as at field stations. Our activities are strongly profiled towards research, data collection and analysis of fish, fisheries and aquatic ecosystems. The department is characterized by an extensive collaboration with the surrounding society. This creates a vital research environment and gives us unique opportunities to produce knowledge that is close to management needs and directly applicable in practice. For more information about the department: Department of Aquatic Resources (SLU Aqua) | Externwebben
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed-term until 2025-12-31, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100 %, or as agreed.
Start date:
1 September 2025, or as agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 15 July 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
