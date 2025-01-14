Research & Development: Site Leader Uppsala
2025-01-14
Overview
Biotage has a world class Research & Development Function, which is located across several different sites, globally. Each R&D site is led by a Research & Development Site Leader, who report to the Chief Scientific Officer. Research & Development Site Leaders make sure that Biotage keeps up to date with competitors and market trends. They aim to provide people with better products while boosting a company's profits.
In this role, you'll lead a company's R&D team and product improvement efforts, from a specific site. From developing workflows, that include developing applications notes to creating new equipment items for consumers, you will be involved in finding ways to enhance current products and developing new ones that match forecasted trends.
It can be a high-pressure job with many targets to hit, where you'll need a strong knowledge of both science, business and leadership. But as an R&D manager you will be involved with exciting projects and work in all kinds of environments with various people.
You will work closely with the Chief Scientific Officer to establish a working plan to direct R&D resource in appropriate ways to allow the delivery of new products, improvements and corrective measures so that Company objectives are satisfied.
Role and responsibilities:
Daily tasks will vary but could involve:
Ensuring Health and Safety policies and protocols are clearly defined, fit for purpose and implemented effectively
Liaising with Product Management, Marketing, HR, Finance, Production, Operations, Intellectual Property, Product Care, Commercial functions to ensure that all project stakeholders are held accountable and notified of project status
Reporting into the Executive Leadership Team (when required) to give updates on R&D progress
Using creative skills and research knowledge to improve current products
Developing new products in line with industry trends and target market needs
Identifying and reporting any technical issues you find when evaluating products
Overseeing tests and trials and assessing how effective processes and products are
Managing the R&D team and making sure policies and procedures are adhered to
Budgeting and forecasting new research plans and developments
Attending conferences and presenting research topics
Collaborating with market research companies to ensure products will be successful
In addition, strategic responsibilities, you will also have direct line management responsibilities to managers of the following functional Teams, on site in Uppsala:
Project management
Software development
Hardware and architecture
Verification and validation
Innovation and Process Integration
Your primary place of work will be at Biotage R&D Headquarters, in Uppsala, where you will be required to attend, in person, daily. You may also be asked to travel, when required globally.
Person Specification
Experience
Minimum 10 yrs. experience as a Researcher
Master's Degree or Higher in a related field
Proven track record of successful R&D Projects
Skills & Knowledge
Qualitive and Quantitative Research Mastery
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Strong analytical skills.
High level of problem solving and decision-making abilities.
Ability to manage a team and lead projects.
Ability to analyse and interpret data.
Ability to develop strategies and plans.
This is a highly rewarding and varied role, and we particularly encourage applicants with an extensive background in Research & Development.
Please submit your application no later than 31st of January 2025. The selection process will proceed as applications arrive and may be concluded before the final application date.
