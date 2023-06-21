Research Fellow SEI
2023-06-21
SEI HQ is looking for a Research Fellow to support our Agriculture, land and biodiversity team in Stockholm.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Type of contract: Full-time, permanent
Start date: As soon as possible
The role
As a Research Fellow, you will initiate, lead and implement research and engagement projects. You will work autonomous and self-sufficient as a professional and expert in your field. You will lead the work of other colleagues working in the same area and provide support for more junior colleagues. You will contribute towards the financial sustainability of SEI through mobilizing external funding and represent SEI in external events and engagements and proactively contribute to activities and outcomes that are central to the SEI Strategy.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Support the implementation of the SEI Strategy through intellectual contributions, sound project management and consistent delivery of projects and programs.
Produce high-quality outputs that drive strategic outcomes.
Lead and support funding proposals to secure funding.
Plays an active role in increasing awareness and understanding of own work within SEI.
Act as an ambassador for SEI and ensures that own work and results get visibility.
Build relationships with key stakeholders and partners.
Formal Qualification and Knowledge:
At least 5 years' experience working on research, research management and/or the bridging of research to policy and practice.
Experience working in multi-disciplinary teams, including teams comprising of researchers, technical roles and practitioners.
Experience in fundraising.
Established networks of professionals, practitioners and researchers working in the same field(s).
Personal skills required in this position:
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Proven capacity in task leadership.
Has a positive influence on attitudes of individuals and teams.
Conveying the core values of SEI in their everyday work, including the importance of high caliber work as well as respect and trust.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-05
E-mail: filippa.klintberg@sei.org
HR Specialist
