Research Engineer / Project Manager Molecular Adsorbents
Camfil AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Trosa Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Trosa
2025-12-08
, Gnesta
, Nynäshamn
, Nykvarn
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Camfil AB i Trosa
, Stockholm
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about advanced materials and their practical applications? We are looking for a Research Engineer / Project Manager to lead and contribute to innovative projects in molecular adsorbents for industrial applications within our Material Research Team. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to impactful R&D projects at the heart of a global innovation hub for air filtration in Trosa, Sweden.
In this position, you will:
Drive research and development initiatives focused on molecular adsorbent technologies.
Manage cross-functional projects from concept through implementation.
Follow quality procedures for new material approvals
Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to transform scientific insights into scalable solutions.
Operate effectively in a global environment.
Qualifications
MSc degree (or equivalent) in Chemistry, Materials Science, Chemical Engineering, or a related discipline.
Minimum of 5 years of industrial experience in R&D, product development, or process engineering.
Demonstrated success in managing technical projects or leading research programs.
Strong analytical skills and a passion for innovation.
Excellent communication and ability to work in a global environment.
Preferred Skills
Expertise in adsorption technologies, porous materials, or surface chemistry.
Familiarity with project management tools and methodologies.
Why Join Camfil?
A chance to work with an R&D team shaping the future of air filtration
Exposure to global innovation partnerships and strategic initiatives
A culture where curiosity, collaboration, and commitment are valued
The selection process is ongoing-apply as soon as possible. The position may be filled before the final application date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Camfil AB
(org.nr 556538-8344), http://www.camfil.com
Industrigatan 29 (visa karta
)
619 33 TROSA Arbetsplats
Camfil Tech Center Jobbnummer
9634353