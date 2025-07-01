Research Assistant In Gpcr Signaling
2025-07-01
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them. The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 340 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total assets.
Duties
The main duties are:
• Design and cloning of constructs for membrane protein expression
• Cultivation of cells (HEK293 and insect cells infected with recombinant baculovirus)
• Expression and purification of membrane proteins.
• Optimization of conditions for structure determination.
• Structure determination of membrane proteins using cryo-EM.
• Data processing of cryo-EM data.
• Production of scientific research articles (data treatment and analysis, figure making, manuscript writing).
Duties also include supervision of doctoral students and postdocs as well as the establishment of novel collaborations.
Qualifications
To be eligible for employment as a researcher, the applicant must have a master's degree and a background in structural biology, chemistry, molecular biology or the equivalent. Publications in internationally recognized journals is considered advantageous and so is documented experience in working with membrane proteins. Good cooperation skills and a good ability to express yourself in English in speech and writing is a requirement. During assessment, great emphasis is placed on personal suitability and ability to work together in a team.
Employment
The employment is full-time and time-limed to six months. Location: Institute of Biomedicine, Gothenburg University. First day of employment: according to agreement.
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Docent Linda Johansson, +46 766183244, email: linda.johansson.4@gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain:
• A cover letter giving a brief description of previous research experience, and a motivation to why you are applying
• A CV
• Copy of Master degree certificate
• Contact details of two references
Applications must be received by: 2025-07-22
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
