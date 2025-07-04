Research assistant Energy systems
Department of Energy and Technology
We are recruiting a research assistant to work on research on future scenarios for Sweden's energy system.
The department conducts several research projects that investigate the environmental effects of agricultural and forestry production in a life cycle perspective, such as analysis of the climate impact of new technologies and methods. Bioenergy is often a by-product or main product in these systems, and all production uses energy. With large and increasing uncertainties about the future energy system in both the short and long term, the uncertainty in the analyses risks increasing. The purpose of this position is to develop energy scenarios to enable a structured analysis of the effects of different development paths in the energy system on environmental assessments of biological production. The energy scenarios will cover electricity, and energy use for transport, heating and industry.
Your profile
Requirements:
• Education at MSc degree in technology or science with a focus on energy or environmental science
• The holder of the position must be able to communicate in English
Meriting:
• Skills in programming in Python
• Knowledge about life cycle assessment or future scenarios
• Knowledge about the Swedish energy system and bioenergy
Emphasis is placed on personal qualities, such as the ability to work together, analytical and problem-solving ability as well as the ability to work independently.
About us
The Department of Energy and Technology (ET) at the Soil, Water and Enviromental Center (MVM) offers a stimulation and interdisciplinary research enviroment with both national and international focus. We are among the leading institutions in the country when it comes to the analysis of the systems for production of food, biomaterials and bionergy with food analysis. The department and the researcher involved have very extensive expericence in doctoral education and supervision.
More information about the department: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/organisation/departments/energy-technology/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Fixed-term employment 12 months
Scope:
100%
Start date:
15th of September 2025.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 14th of August 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
