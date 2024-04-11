Research Analyst
Quantify Research AB / Ekonomijobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomijobb i Stockholm
2024-04-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quantify Research AB i Stockholm
Are you a team player who is curious about processes for pharmaceutical and medical devices' reimbursement? Do you have a genuine interest in health economics and modelling? Would you like to use your Excel and analytical skills to help our clients with their strategic decisions? We are searching for a person who will thrive in an evolving international environment, improving health care for patients all around the world.
The Role
As a Research Analyst, you will be part of a diverse team responsible for execution of projects within our Modelling, Access & Strategy group. Your central responsibilities will be to develop health economic models (like budget impact and cost effectiveness models) alongside supporting technical and strategic documentation to communicate the value of pharmaceutical products. Examples of day-to-day activities may include tasks such as literature review, writing of dossiers for HTA submissions, economic model development and quality control in MS Excel, preparing slide decks and presenting to colleagues and clients. You will work in teams and be supported by senior staff members in this exciting role.Your qualifications
Master's degree in economics, statistics, health economics or similar
Strong analytical skills combined with a solutions-oriented "hands-on" mentality
Experienced user of MS Office products (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel) including strong skills in MS Excel (and VBA)
Hard-working, driven and curious
Analytical mindset and well-developed critical thinking skills with attention to detail
Excellent communication skills (verbal and written) in English. Fluency in a Nordic language is a merit
Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team
Previous experience within market access, economic modelling and HTA submissions is a merit
Quantify's offer:We are an expert consultancy in health economics and outcomes research with Nordic roots and values. We create evidence to support the value of pharmaceutical products across many disease areas, through three internal business units; Real-world Evidence & Analytics; Modelling, Access & Strategy; Evidence Review & Synthesis.
The Modelling, Access & Strategy unit has extensive experience in developing economic models, gaining market access, and providing strategic advice to our partners in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries. In the MAS unit you would work with many skilled employees, with prior working experience from HTA agencies, who can partner with manufacturers to develop and refine strategic positioning.
We provide a workplace where you can develop your skills and knowledge in a fast-paced, high-impact environment. There are many opportunities for leadership, personal growth, and involvement in exciting initiatives. Through your work, you will play a key role in helping patients access life changing medicines in a variety of disease areas.
This position will be based at our Stockholm office and we offer all staff the opportunity of a hybrid workplace model, where you can mix in-office and remote work to enjoy more autonomy and a better work-life balance.
Please note that we are interviewing continuously and that this position may be filled before the expiry date. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quantify Research AB
(org.nr 556846-4589), https://quantifyresearch.com/ Arbetsplats
Quantify Research Jobbnummer
8605542