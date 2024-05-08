Relocation Guide for Skellefteå
2024-05-08
Are you a natural problem-solver with a passion for helping others? Do you have a good knowledge of the Skellefteå area and all it has to offer? Or have you maybe experienced the thrill and the challenges of relocating yourself? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!
Our client in Skellefteå is currently seeking dedicated and enthusiastic Relocation Guides to support their team. As a Relocation Guide, you will be responsible for assisting individuals and families as they navigate the sometimes overwhelming process of moving to a new city.
In this role, you help newcomers settle in and discover the hidden gems that Skellefteå has to offer. From picking newcomers up at the airport and show them their new home, to connecting them with local services, recommending the best restaurants and shops, you will be the go-to source for all things Skellefteå.
Self-management is vital for this role, and you need to be prepared to often work alone. To ensure that new employees have a good experience moving in, you must not be afraid to promptly adress any maintenance or cleaning issues in the accommodations, even if it means getting your hands dirty.
In addition, you will have the opportunity to organize and lead guided tours of the city, showcasing its history, cultural landmarks, and natural beauty. By sharing your passion for Skellefteå with newcomers, you will not only make their transition smoother but also create five-star relocation experiences that will last a lifetime.
This is a part-time job, and the assignments may vary over time. You need to have a valid work permit, a driver 's licence and be able to occasionally work during evenings and weekends. You will get all relevant training needed to be able to perform your tasks before you start working.
We will start interviewing for these positions shortly, so please submit your application as soon as possible. We look forward to meeting you!
Welcome to apply for the job by submitting your CV and cover letter via the link. Please be advised that all documents need to be in English, and that we cannot accept applications sent to us by mail.
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
