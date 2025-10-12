Relocation Driver and Loader (cat.B required)

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Budjobb / Stockholm
2025-10-12


Visa alla budjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Täby, Upplands Väsby eller i hela Sverige

The employer is a reliable logistics and moving services company that specializes in household and office relocations. They focus on providing safe, efficient, and customer-oriented moving solutions, offering packing, transportation, and unloading services across the Stockholm area.

Location: Stockholm area, Sweden

Who we are looking for:

Relocation Driver and Loader (cat.B required)

Your responsibilities:

• driving company vehicles to transport goods and belongings between locations;

• packing, loading, unloading, and carrying items during relocations;

• carefully handling furniture, boxes, and equipment to avoid damage;

• supporting colleagues to ensure moves are efficient and safe.

Requirements:

• valid B-category driver's license;

• ability to communicate in basic Swedish or English for work-related tasks;

• physically fit and able to lift and carry heavy objects;

• flexibility to work shifts depending on scheduling needs;

• punctual, reliable, and able to follow safety instructions.

Your profile:

• strong work ethic and willingness to perform physical tasks;

• team player with a positive and helpful attitude;

• adaptable to changing schedules and tasks;

• careful and responsible when handling customer belongings.

What the employer offers:

• hourly-based employment;

• opportunities for additional hours depending on workload;

• supportive team environment with training provided on safe moving and packing techniques.

Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
9552312

Prenumerera på jobb från Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören: