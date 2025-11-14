Release Train Engineer of Software Factory Runway VCT
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-11-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
About the VCT
The Software Factory Runway VCT is a value creation flow that is responsible for developing and operating tooling used in embedded development. The VCT is managing 13 teams and 140 people. Line organisations that contribute to the flow are: multiple departments within TRATON R&D (Södertälje and Munich), Scania IT and MAN Engineering Hub in Lisbon.
Your role and responsibilities
In the Role of Release Train Engineer (RTE), you will be a key member of the triad leading the VCT Software Factory Runway, collaborating with global and local stakeholders. Our key stakeholders are our global embedded development community, which we serve with embedded development tooling, both TRATON R&D and BID. You will be responsible for driving the throughput and predictability of the VCT by:
Challenging the status quo constantly and not being afraid to experiment and fail.
Designing, planning and executing the necessary ceremonies within our VCT.
Be a servant leader for the scrum masters of your VCT, developing the way of working together with them.
Be an active leader in the triad and management team, contribute to a collaborative, fun and ambitious team.
Manage the communication of the VCT towards different internal and external stakeholders.
Cooperate with the rest of the VCF to ensure that we are delivering the right value to our customers.
We are working with all brands in the Group (Scania, MAN, International and VW Truck & Bus). In your role, it's therefore important to have a Group perspective while considering all brands.
Position Details
• This is a full-time/permanent position within the global TRATON R&D matrix organisation.
• The role offers the flexibility to be based in any of the locations where the TRATON R&D organisation operates (Germany, Sweden, USA, Brazil). The majority of the staff is in Sweden.
• You will functionally report to Maria Nygren, Manager EE Information Architecture & Toolchain (TGRESI)
Your profile
You have at least 5 years of experience with Agile methodology and have leadership experience in a scaled agile context. Fluent in the use of Jira and Easy Agile. Previous experience in the role of RTE is great.
We value a proactive mindset. You take responsibility, thrive in a dynamic, fast-growing environment, and demonstrate adaptability with a hands-on approach.
You are a collaborative team player who values service-oriented cooperation with managers and employees and fosters a positive work environment.
You like leadership and include it in everything you do in an active way.
You are highly interested in understanding all brands' ways of working and cultures.
You are proficient in written and spoken English for effective communication with a global audience; knowledge of Swedish or German is a plus.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, but no later than December 16, 2025. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Maria Nygren, Manager EE Information Architecture & Toolchain (TGRESI), maria.nygren@scania.com
We look forward to your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9606246