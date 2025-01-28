Release Manager
2025-01-28
Do you want to be part of a journey where the focus is on development with passion and execution? We are now looking for a Release Manager who thrives on challenges and wants to be part of safe and supportive teams where humor and joy take place in everyday work!
About Nexer Engineering Process
We provide expertise and resources in the process and configuration of engineering products. It can be the release and configuration of embedded software in vehicles, both within the client's development organization and in production and aftermarket.
Our mission is not only to support our customers in the best possible way but also to be THE team where we support each other to be better every day. In the team we value knowledge-sharing, caring, and daring. This way, we help each other reach new levels - whether in the context of the assignment or related to our personal career goals.
The role
As a consultant, you will work with one of our long-term, qualified, and challenging assignments. An example of an assignment is to be part of a team to launch the actual software. You can handle properly quality-assured releases for production and after. You can be responsible for planning the releases connected to all running vehicle programs and product development, as well as carrying out the actual release to the next level in the integration chain.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who is structured and has a great interest in technology. You have no problem coordinating and setting proper plans to drive your work independently. Your character is driven, and you are able to take ownership and communicate effectively. You enjoy working with a wide range of contacts, cooperating with others and care about your relationships.
In addition to your personal qualities, you need:
Experience and understanding of Embedded Systems development.
Experience in software delivery planning and release management.
Experience working within the automotive industry or other relevant industries.
Experience working as a project manager and understanding of Agile methodologies.
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a similar technical field of study, or equivalent work experience
Application
You are welcome to submit your application below. We do not have the opportunity to receive applications via e-mail, but if you have questions about the service or Nexer, please contact Robert Lövström at robert.lovstrom@nexergroup.com
ABOUT NEXER GROUP
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-28
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Lindholmspiren 9
417 56 GÖTEBORG
