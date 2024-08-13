Regulatory Expert - Model validation

Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm
2024-08-13


Are you experienced in financial regulations and looking to broaden and deepen your knowledge within credit and financial risk?

In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Keep track of new regulations in the credit and financial risk area and share your knowledge with your co-workers
Be a key team member contributing to efficient internal processes, communication, and collaboration within our unit
Ensure that our independent validation framework is up-to-date and in adherence with internal and external regulations and best practice
Interact with model developers, model owners, business and other counterparties in validation projects to ensure a seamless workflow and timely deliveries
Communicate with supervisors on model validation related issues


What isneeded in this role: Higher education in Finance or Law
Solid experience and interest in financial regulation in general and preferably related to the credit and financial risk area
Being able to connect on a personal level while keeping a strong personal integrity
Excellent analytical and writing skills and result oriented mindset
A team player with ability to plan the work independently and perform without supervision
Fluency in Swedish and English
Previous experience of quantitative risk analysis and modelling is a plus


What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...

be a key team member and have inspiring interactions with the many dedicated talents in our unit. We offer a dynamic and fun work environment where you as an individual will be given a lot of responsibility and freedom. Your work will have great importance and our commitment to learning and development means your knowledge will never stop growing. Our unit is characterized by a strong team spirit and a dedication to deliver on time and with a high quality". Erik Svensson, your future manager.

We look forward to receiving your application by 15.09.2024. Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager:Erik SvenssonWe may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
