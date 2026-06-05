Security Engineer Iii - Eucc / Common Criteria
Intertek Semko AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-05
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Intertek is looking for an experienced Security Engineer III to join our Connected World team in Kista. In this role, you will be part of our High Security Certification team, leading and supporting EU Cybersecurity Certification Scheme on Common Criteria (EUCC) evaluations for cutting-edge products and technologies.
This is an exciting opportunity for a cybersecurity professional with deep expertise in Common Criteria evaluations who enjoys working closely with customers, certification bodies, and technical experts while mentoring the next generation of security engineers.
What you'll do
As a Security Engineer III, you will take a leading role in EUCC evaluations and certification activities, serving as both a technical expert and project leader.
Your responsibilities will include:
Conducting and leading EUCC evaluations against approved Protection Profiles and EAL-based evaluations for Assurance Level "Substantial".
Acting as the primary project contact for Certification Bodies and the technical point of contact for customers.
Leading customer gap analysis workshops and providing expert guidance throughout the certification process.
Reviewing and approving evaluation worksheets, independent test plans, and Evaluation Technical Report (ETR) inputs.
Assessing Security Targets (STs) and developer evidence to ensure compliance with scheme requirements.
Performing cryptographic analyses of security implementations.
Supporting the development and review of certification documentation and technical reports.
Providing technical leadership, mentorship, and training to engineers within the team.
Participating in external technical and cybersecurity communities.
Driving continuous improvement and knowledge sharing across the organization.
What we're looking for
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Minimum 4 years of experience working with Common Criteria evaluations or a closely related cybersecurity discipline.
Proven ability to lead projects and provide technical guidance to engineering teams.
Strong analytical, communication, and problem-solving skills.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
Passion for learning new technologies and cybersecurity concepts.
Commitment to ethics, quality, regulatory compliance, and customer service.
Who you are
You thrive in a fast-paced environment and enjoy balancing technical depth with customer interaction. You are organized, detail-oriented, and capable of managing multiple priorities while maintaining a strong focus on quality and customer satisfaction.
You are also comfortable presenting technical information to a variety of stakeholders and mentoring less experienced engineers.
Why Intertek?
At Intertek, we enable our customers to bring products to market safely, securely, and efficiently. You'll work alongside talented colleagues in an international environment, contribute to the future of cybersecurity certification, and have opportunities for professional growth and continuous learning.
If you're passionate about cybersecurity, Common Criteria, and helping organizations navigate evolving regulatory requirements, we'd love to hear from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7861890-2039804". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intertek Semko AB
(org.nr 556024-0599), https://interteksemkoab.teamtailor.com
Torshamnsgatan 43 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Intertek Jobbnummer
9950929