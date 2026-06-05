IOT Data Analyst
Kirubai Consulting AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-05
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What you will do
Collect, process, and analyse data generated by IoT sensors and connected devices
Work with cloud IoT platforms (Azure IoT Hub or AWS IoT Core) to manage data ingestion pipelines
Build dashboards and visual reports using Power BI or Tableau to communicate insights to stakeholders
Write and optimise SQL queries to extract and transform data from relational databases
Develop scripts in Python or R for data cleaning, analysis, and automation
Apply IT business analysis techniques to translate business requirements into data-driven solutions
Monitor IoT device performance and identify anomalies or trends in real-time data
Document data models, analysis methods, and findings clearly for both technical and non-technical audiences
Who you are
Bachelor's degree in Engineering — Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics Engineering, Data Engineering, or a related field
Up to 2 years of professional experience in data analysis, IoT, or software development
Demonstrated knowledge of IT business analysis — requirements gathering, process mapping, and stakeholder communication
Hands-on experience with Python or R for data processing and analysis
Solid understanding of SQL and relational databases
Experience with data visualisation tools such as Power BI or Tableau
Familiarity with Azure IoT or AWS IoT platforms is a strong advantage
Good communication skills in English; Swedish is a plus
Relevant coursework or certifications in the following areas are considered a strong advantage Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05
E-post: gomathi.c@kirubai.co Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "IOT Data Analyst". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kirubai Consulting AB
(org.nr 559345-0058), https://kirubai.se/
Båtbyggaregatan 41 (visa karta
)
216 42 LIMHAMN Jobbnummer
9950942