Service Engineer - Laser & Measurement Technology
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Täby Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Täby
2026-06-05
, Vallentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Danderyd
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Täby
, Vallentuna
, Danderyd
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eller i hela Sverige
Join Latronix, a leader in laser and measurement technology, where your expertise in mechatronics helps digitalize railway maintenance globally while working in a tight-knit, innovative team based in Täby.
About the role
You will balance hands-on production and assembly in our Täby facility with global field service and installations on railway vehicles. This role offers a unique mix of technical depth in mechatronics and the autonomy to solve complex problems on-site for international clients.
You are offered We offer a dynamic environment where theory meets practice, international travel opportunities to countries like Brazil and Canada, and the chance to be a key player in a specialized company with short decision paths.
Work tasks
A hybrid role involving high-precision internal assembly and global field service missions to install and maintain cutting-edge measurement technology.
Assemble electronic and mechanical components in the production facility
Perform precision soldering on both through-hole and surface-mount components
Install and commission advanced optical measurement systems on railway vehicles
Conduct maintenance and calibration of systems to ensure international standards
Diagnose and troubleshoot complex mechatronic systems in the field and workshop
Measure vehicles and plan for system deliveries at client sites
Collaborate on quality assurance to improve system performance in harsh environments
We are looking for
Advanced knowledge of mechatronics, electronics, or optics
Basic knowledge of technical drawing interpretation for mechanics and electronics
Proven experience in electronics assembly and precision soldering
Professional proficiency in Swedish and English
Possession of a B-class driver's license
It is meritorious if you have
Advanced knowledge of electrical engineering and troubleshooting
Previous experience within the railway industry
Knowledge of IoT products or systems
Experience with IPC-standard soldering
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Change oriented
Goal oriented
Orderly
Responsible
Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "L16P54". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9950924