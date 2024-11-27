Regulatory Expert - Model validation
Join Our Team as a Regulatory Specialist and Shape the Future of Model validation!
Do you have a passion for navigating the ever-evolving regulatory landscape in credit and financial risk? Are you ready to be part of a dynamic team that drives excellence and innovation in risk management?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Be Our Knowledge Champion
Dive deep into the latest regulatory shifts in the financial risk domain, becoming our go-to expert. Share insights with your colleagues and help us stay one step ahead in this rapidly changing field
Ensure Compliance and Excellence
Oversee our independent validation framework, ensuring it's always in perfect alignment with industry best practices, internal guidelines, and regulatory demands. Your efforts will be key in safeguarding our operational integrity
Drive Collaboration and Efficiency
Play a pivotal role in fostering seamless processes and a collaborative environment within our unit. Your work will be integral in enhancing our team's efficiency, communication, and synergy
Be the Connection Point in Validation Projects
Engage closely with model developers, business stakeholders, and other key players to ensure our projects run smoothly. Your leadership in validation efforts will ensure timely, high-quality results and a hassle-free experience for all involved. Most importantly, the wide range of stakeholder perspectives will give you great opportunities to learn
Act as the Voice of Validation
Serve as a trusted communicator with management and supervisors, addressing model validation issues and aligning our practices with their expectations.
What isneeded in this role: Higher education in Finance or Law
Significant experience and a strong interest in financial regulation, especially in the credit and financial risk area. You thrive in staying current with industry shifts and regulatory updates.
Strong interpersonal skills with integrity - you connect easily with others and are a trusted collaborator
Excellent analytical and writing skills and a strong focus on results
A true team player with the drive to independently plan and execute your work
Fluency in Swedish and English
Previous experience of quantitative risk analysis and modelling is a plus
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
be a key team member and have inspiring interactions with the many dedicated talents in our unit. We offer a dynamic and fun work environment where you as an individual will be given a lot of responsibility and freedom. Your work will have great importance and our commitment to learning and development means your knowledge will never stop growing. Our unit is characterized by a strong team spirit and a dedication to deliver on time and with a high quality" Erik Svensson, your future manager.
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.01.2025.Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager:Erik Svensson
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
