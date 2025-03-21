Regional Planning Lead
2025-03-21
Reporting to the Head of Planning and Regional Director:
Manage and Supervise the Planning Team for the Region
Undertake High Level progress reviews and prepare HL Reports for Senior Management
Review and Agree Baseline Programmes for live projects prior to issue to Client
Review and Agree Baseline Programmes for live projects with key Subcontractors
Manage a consistent approach to project planning to include quality assurance, reporting & methodology across the region.
Manage 4D Schedule requirements + liaise with the BIM team
Manage Design Programme requirements in conjunction with the Design Manager
Manage Procurement Programme requirements in conjunction with the Commercial Team
Lead implementation of TAKT planning / Last Planner system in the Region
Support risk identification and problem solving across projects
Develop tender programmes to support and compliment tender submissions
Support development and assist members of the planning team across projects and prioritise workloads, delegate appropriately
Create programmes for the pre-construction, construction, and commissioning phases of specific projects as required
Carry out Time Impact Assessments and assist with EOT / delay claims as required
Attend weekly / monthly Client Progress/Schedule Meetings for all projects
Attend weekly Client Coordination Meetings for all projects
Attend Subcontractor and Supplier progress meeting as required
Review Progress Reports prior to issue to the Contracts Manager and Client
Manage and develop progress monitoring techniques
Monitor and manage the implementation of reporting on Earned Value / Progress S-Curves
Strong time management and communication skills are essential to this role as well as computer literacy and the ability to prepare reports and administer necessary paperwork. Så ansöker du
