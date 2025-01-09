Regional Inventory Optimization Expert - Supply Chain
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Would you like to work in a global role with a lot of contact between different interfaces? Where you have responsibility within a team that is permeated by an accommodating team spirit with an accepting atmosphere - this may be a job for you!
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team as Regional Inventory Optimization Expert. The division provides a broad range of services with the aim of maximizing customers' productivity. They focus on spare parts supply, professional service, support solutions and training. The divisional headquarters are located in Örebro, Sweden, and the Distribution Centers are located in China, Sweden and the United States.
Your mission
As Regional Inventory Optimization Expert, you optimize the stockholding of parts in your assigned region, to reach our parts availability and inventory targets. You will work on a strategic and tactical level, with emphasis on connecting our stocking strategy with the machine fleet in the region. You will do actions which assortment is to be stocked at the different warehouses in the supply chain, in close collaboration with the Regional Supply Chain and Customer Center organizations.
You will investigate and propose inventory and availability targets for Customer Centre and Distribution Centers in the region, in collaboration with Regional Supply Chain organization and Customer Centers. You are also responsible for inventory, availability and obsolescence performance follow-up in the region as well to coordinate the inventory and availability action plans for the region. You do research and act proactively on excess and slow-moving inventory to reduce obsolescence costs.
In your role you will also commit to maintain and optimize the stocking assortment for the region connected to Regional and Local Distribution Centers, according to the global process. You will also work with research and implement stocking policy adjustments, stocking requests for the region and replenishment Policy approvals of changes in stocking status.
Furthermore, you will be participating in projects to implement new processes and systems functionalities and in inventory management activities related to company integrations, divestments and move of assortments. As a super user in the global inventory management system, you manage the parameter settings for the region.
Location and travel
This position will be based in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel will be required.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact
Application and contacts in this recruitment process, we review applications continuously and the position could be filled before the last application date, so welcome with your application as soon as possible. Last day to apply is 26th of January 2025.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Olof Remes-Berglund, Regional Planning Manager EMEA, olof.remes-berglund@epiroc.com
or Recruitment Specialist Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
.
Your profile
In this role it is important that you have a systematic approach, exceptional interpersonal skills and the capacity to work independently. You have experience in end-to-end supply chain management, across distribution, inventory management and project management. If you have a background in spare parts management at Epiroc or equivalent industries and experience of project management and implementing changes in a global organization that would be an advantage. Experience from working with ERP systems and planning systems is seen as a merit. You hold a university degree in Economics / Business Administration, Supply Chain / Logistics, Marketing or Engineering, or the equivalent experience. A good command of the English language and both verbal and written communication skills is essential.
Personality
You have strong personal drive and can work independently. You have great communication skills and the ability to build and deliver results through the network around you. You are organized, create your own structure and strive for continuous improvement. You are customer focused, proactive and results oriented. You can manage multiple project plans and activities simultaneously. You have an interest in working across countries and understanding of different cultures.
