Regional Internal Control System (ICS) Manager
2025-07-11
At TRATON Financial Services (TFS) we have started the journey to become the provider of Financial Services to all TRATON brands. Service include financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions. With a presence in over 65 markets, we are already one of the most global actors in the financial services industry and rapidly growing. Do you want to be part of this journey?
Role Summary
We are looking for a Regional Internal Control System (ICS) Manager for various markets in Europe, who would like to contribute to an effective internal control environment at TRATON Financial Services entities.
As ICS Manager for Europe, you will be part of the Central GRC (Governance, Risk & Compliance) team and reporting both to the Governance and ICS Manager at Head office as well as the Regional Office. This role is intended to adapt and support a growing company when it comes to ICS needs, managing all ICS related activities for selected TFS Business Units including (but not limited to) CER (Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia), Ukraine and Italy and has an active role on the implementation, maintenance and further development of the Internal Control Framework at TRATON Financial Services.
Job Responsibilities
Your primary job assignment will be to:
• Coordinate, facilitate and consolidate yearly risk assessments at Business Units based on the TFS risk profile and support the preparation of the annual control evaluation plan for the Region
• Perform process walk-throughs, testing of key controls and facilitate self-assessments according to the annual control evaluation plan
• Support management and process owners in the Business Units in design of new and updated controls
• Full maintenance and update of ICS data in the ICS IT Tool (TICA): New controls mapping and controls updates, testing documentation, issues creation and remediation actions as well as issues closure, access management, and coordination with Head Office and TRATON where needed.
• Follow up on control deficiencies and remediating actions at Business Units
• Fulfil reporting requirements at Business Unit, Region and Head Office level
• Assist management, process-control owners and control performers in controls design for risk mitigation as well as review and provide input on governing documents in connection with control requirements
• Provide training on ICS at Business Units in the Region
• Facilitate implementation of ICS in pending/new entities
• Ensure compliance with local regulations on ICS
• Active role on other ICS related projects and initiatives across the TRATON Group
Who You Are
In this role, you will interact with people across TRATON Financial Services and the TRATON Group, therefore being able to communicate with all organisational levels effectively, being interested in people, building relationships and being responsive are important attributes.
It is crucial that you have big passion for continuous improvement, always looking for efficient and effective solutions for the best benefit of the business operations. You are able to analyse risks and understand control deficiencies, identify solutions and support sound decision making.
General competences:
• University degree in Business Administration/Finance or equivalent
• Experience from working on external auditing, internal audit or internal controls functions
• Knowledge of the COSO framework and internal controls methodologies
• Strong communication skills in English both written and oral, additional languages such as Czech, Polish or Italian are a plus
• Experience from multinational companies is a plus
• Experience in the financial industry is a plus
Other personal competences:
• Independent, self-driven personality with high integrity
• Adaptability, in order to work effectively in ambiguous or changing situations, and with diverse individuals and groups.
• Initiative, dealing with situations and issues proactively and persistently, seizing opportunities that arise.
• Teamwork, working collaboratively with others to achieve organizational goals.
• Analytical thinking, analysing and synthesizing information to understand issues, identify options, and support sound decision making.
• Business perspective, using an understanding of business issues, processes and outcomes to enhance business performance.
This Is Us
A great team and mission. You join a company that offers a truly international environment during one of its most interesting moments. You get to contribute to your function and the company at large with your competence and energy. You will interact with a wide range of functions but not least a global network of GRC professionals from all parts of the world. Centrally, you will join a Governance Risk and Compliance function with highly experienced and energetic team bringing in experience from different parts of the world and different sectors.
An international work environment. Your home office is located either in our office in Södertälje Sweden, Prague Czech Republic or Nadarzyn, close to Warsaw Poland and we support the flexibility to work where the tasks are best performed. The role includes travelling in the Region but you are expected to shape this to the needs of your role and work.
TRATON Financial Services Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TFS supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include amongst other training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, an attractive company profit sharing program, flexible hours and work places, and company car leasing. The group also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check is required for this role.
If you have questions, please contact: Andreas Rudberg, Talent Acquisition Specialist, andreas.rudberg@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
