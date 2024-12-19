Regional Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Manager
Stoneridge Electronics AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Örebro Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Örebro
2024-12-19
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stoneridge Electronics AB i Örebro
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
The EHS Regional Manager provides leadership to drive an environmental and safety focused culture across the region.
This individual collaborates in close partnership with the Director of Operations- Europe, and the Global EHS Manager to implement EHS initiatives and improvement projects. In addition, this individual will own the Environmental and Health and Safety Management Systems and will ensure compliance with all applicable EHS regulations for all sites in the region.
This individual will report to the Director of Operations-Europe and will have responsibility for the EHS regional team.
Responsibilities:
• In partnership with Director of Operations- Europe, and the Global EHS manager establish the EHS strategy and targets for Europe.
• Manage and develop the EHS European team.
• Drive regional strategy to achieve zero injuries in the workplace.
• Provide input to the Global EHS Manager on key indicators to measure company's EHS performance.
• Lead EHS activities for the local site.
• Monitor regional trends and incident reports to drive prioritization and quick resolution to safety incidents.
• Ensure compliance with applicable local, state, and federal EHS regulations across Europe.
• Drive the continuous improvement of the EHS management system by updating and developing EHS processes, procedures, and work instructions.
• Develop and standardize regional Environmental and Health and Safety Policies and Processes.
• In collaboration with Site Leadership, drive practices for the efficient use of energy and the reduction of carbon emissions.
• Provide EHS related training on an as needed basis.
Qualifications:
• 3-5 years of experience as an EHS manager in a manufacturing environment.
• Leader with proven track record of driving an EHS focused culture, and leading EHS personnel.
• Bachelor's degree in EHS related area including but not limited to chemical or industrial engineering.
• English proficiency required.
Skills Required:
• Ability to gain extensive knowledge of site-specific EHS regulatory requirements.
• Experience mitigating risks related to warehouse operations.
• Experience leading implementation of ISO 14001, and ISO 45001.
• Experience on legal requirements for the handling of hazardous chemical materials, including handling and disposing of hazardous waste.
• Extensive experience on emergency preparation and response.
• Proficient in safety behavior-based observations.
• Practical experience with external audits and continuous improvement of the Environmental and Health and Safety Management Systems.
Travel Required: Yes, 20-25% (1 week per month).
Additional qualifications
• Experienced user of the IA system
• Experience of working in another Global matrix organization
• Experience delivering EHS training
• Experience from LEAN production
• Driving license is required.
Personal competencies
This role requires strong relationship building skills where you can communicate effectively and quickly build trust with different stakeholders.
To achieve the desired results, the ability to inspire and coach employees and the organization in the right direction is extremely important.
As a person, you are structured and enjoy collaborating both operationally and strategically.
About the employment
• Type of employment: Permanent position
• Scope: Full-time employment
• Salary: Monthly salary
• Location: Örebro
How to apply:
• Please apply with CV and personal letter, written in english
• Apply already today, since we are working with an ongoing selection, the position might be filled before the advert expires. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stoneridge Electronics AB
(org.nr 556442-9388)
Adolfsbergsvägen 3 (visa karta
)
702 27 ÖREBRO Jobbnummer
9072262