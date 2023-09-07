Recruiter
2023-09-07
Are you ready to put in the next gear of moving IKEA and making us better together?
We are looking for a Recruiter, Range
Our business is about people and products. It's about enabling the business to find the best possible talent match in an inclusive and proactive way! We are looking for you who are curious about people, have the ability to see the whole person and spot and capture potential in people. You will be essential in finding talents, today and for tomorrow, on our journey to move IKEA and making us better together.
Talent & Development is about ensuring systematic ways of working in order to get the right people onboard and helping them grow to their optimal potential, in order to deliver to IKEA business ambitions and establishing IKEA as preferred employer.
Interesting?
About the role
In this assignment you are responsible to enable the business to find the best possible talent match for defined business competence- and team need. You lead the recruitment process within assigned area of expertise. You also
Create an outstanding candidate experience that aligns with our values.
Communicate effectively and proactively throughout the recruiting process.
Support the business with recruitment development and talent advising.
Utilize global platforms, tools, programs, and direct recruiting techniques to identify, attract, and engage qualified candidates.
Build and maintain manageable talent pools for future competence.
Develop and evolve relations with stakeholders within the assigned businesses to ensure alignment with recruitment needs and sourcing strategies.
Secure integration of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion approach into the recruitment.
The Recruiter has:
Excellent communication skills
Factilitative leadership and process leadership capability
Extensive knowledge of identifying, sourcing, assessing, selecting, and hiring suitable candidates
Deep understanding of human behavior, what motivates people and biases
Extensive knowledge of candidate behaviours and labour market trends in that can help IKEA to gain insights to better attract co-workers
Extensive knowledge of interview techniques to assess candidates.
Knowledge in Equality, Diveristy and Inclusion
Sounds interesting? Then this is an amazing opportunity!
This is a permanent position at IKEA of Sweden in Älmhult, and the role reports to Recruitment Development Manager.
