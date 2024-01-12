Recruiter
Can you really reach out to the whole world, creating a better everyday life for the many people? In Älmhult, Sweden you can. Älmhult is home to IKEA of Sweden. Here the IKEA range is developed and made available to stores and customers all over the world. We are here to offer a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them. That is our promise, and we do this every day with great passion and energy.
Our business is about people and products. It's about enabling the business to find the best possible talent match in an inclusive and proactive way! We are looking for you who are curious about people, can see the whole person and spot and capture potential in people. You will be essential in finding talents, today and for tomorrow, on our journey to move IKEA and making us better together.
We are looking for a Recruiter with passion for people, recruitment, project management, and the tech/engineering industry.
In this assignment you are responsible to enable the business to find the best possible talent match for defined business competence- and team need. Broad experience with inhouse recruitment- and talent acquisition processes, with a track record of filling senior level positions is necessary.
You lead the recruitment process within assigned area of expertise. You are an excellent communicator and work effectively and proactively throughout the recruiting process. You also support the business with recruitment development and talent advising. You create an outstanding candidate experience from initial candidate contact to job offer that is efficient and aligned with our values.
Furthermore you, utilize global platforms, tools, programs, and direct recruiting techniques to identify, attract, and engage qualified candidates and build and maintain manageable talent pools for future competence. Develop and evolve relations with stakeholders within the assigned businesses to ensure alignment with recruitment needs and sourcing strategies. Secure integration of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion approach into the recruitment.
You are inspirational, enthusiastic, and have a positive mindset to ensure colleagues succeed by setting a positive example. Always look for an innovative, smarter, and new method to approach a challenge. Always think about sustainable solutions and consider the bigger picture prior to making decisions. Take ownership of the employee journey, look for continuous improvement and ensure clean handovers through the value chain.
To succeed in this role, we wish you to have facilitative leadership and process leadership capability. Extensive knowledge of identifying, sourcing, assessing, selecting, and hiring suitable candidates and deep understanding of human behavior, what motivates people and biases. You have at least 5-7 years of experience when it comes to recruitment, preferably int the tech/engineering field.
Extensive knowledge of candidate behaviors and labor market trends in that can help IKEA to gain insights to better attract co-workers. Certification and experience from using personality- and ability assessment tools. We are looking for someone with a deep psychological understanding of the purpose of these tools, their benefits, and their drawbacks. An interest in, and experience with, TA solutions to secure GDPR-compliancy, a smooth candidate experience, and effective (digital) work processes.
We use English as our working language. The right candidate for us is therefore required to speak and write English fluently.
Sounds interesting? Then this is an amazing opportunity!
This is a permanent position at IKEA of Sweden in Älmhult, and the role reports to Recruitment Development Manager.
We hope this catches your interest! If it did - please submit your application through our recruitment portal. We kindly ask you to attach your CV and motivation letter for this role, so we know a bit more about you and why you are applying to this specific job. We are looking forward to receiving your application at the latest February 4th, 2024
If you have any questions about the role, please contact hiring manager Jenny Hjalmar Åkerblad, jenny.hjalmar-akerblad@inter.ikea.com
With questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Christina Appelqvist +46-766-113408.
Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates. So, don't delay, please send us your application today. Ersättning
