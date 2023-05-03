Reception crew - summer period
Om jobbet
FRONT OFFICE CREW - STOCKHOLM
At Generator we are obsessed in delivering outstanding service through a personal touch. As a Front Office Crew Member, you must be part of ensuring that the Front Office department is run smoothly ensuring that there is a relentless desire to "wow" our customers at every opportunity, ensuring that customers' needs are exceeded.
WHO ARE WE
Generator is on a journey. Appropriate, given that we're an accommodation brand. The journey began in London, swung through a heap of European capitals on its way to dominating the world. No biggie. Fast Company named us one of the top 50 most innovative global companies. We, of course, agree. And now this top 50 most innovative global company (did we mention that?) wants a pretty awesome Front Office Crew member for Generator Stockholm.
Our spaces are safe and seriously social, in the proudest part of the beating heart of the cities we love. Cultural action, creative pulse and an outstanding way to waste some of the finite time the universe has given you - that's what Generator offers. Holds true for staff and visitors equally, and while chic design is always the backdrop, every Generator in every destination reflects the unique beat of that city's heart.
BEING YOURSELF is the key to bringing the Generator story and brand to life.
ABOUT GENERATOR STOCKHOLM
Generator Stockholm not only highlights the rich cultural history, unique social fabric, and a strong sense of design and patterning, but brings together said creative design with inspired art, great food, drink, and on-trend music and events to create a Stockholm hot spot. Reflecting the city's vibrant and eclectic culture - you'll experience all that Stockholm has to offer at its best, all by staying here.
NUTS AND BOLTS OF THE JOB
We are now looking to strengthen our Front Office team during the summer period.
• Take ownership of the guest journey to ensure that you continuously raise the bar and create a truly unique Generator experience
• Know your guests and have a passion for independent travel and the road less travelled
• Demonstrate a passion for delivering outstanding customer service
• Be part of a great team within your department that get Generator and want to be themselves
• Monitor our social spaces, lighting, sound and temperature, to make sure they embody the Generator brand and culture at all times
• Know your city, its cafés, bars and restaurants, its art, its music
• Ensure you comply with all company policies you have been trained on, which include Fire Training and Health & Safety and Food Hygiene
• Be Responsible for all cash handling whilst you are on duty
• Correctly administer the Close of Shift procedures every shift with 100% accuracy and consistency
Naturally this is not intended as an exhaustive list of duties. Other duties as may be reasonably required will form part of this job description.
WHAT'S IN YOUR DNA
• Always love our guests
• Passionate for the hospitality and the youth travel market
• Be the life the party
• Be really, really organised
• Keep cool when the pressure hits
• Enjoy a super-fast pace
• Understand this is a business, be passionate about maximizing revenue
• Be creative, innovative and digitally smart
• You must be eligible to work in the EU to be considered for this role
YOUR ROCK STAR EXPERIENCE
• Experienced within a front office hospitality environment
• Experienced working with a Property Management System
• Flexible with regards to shifts available per week (mixture of morning and evening shifts)
OUR KEY BENEFITS
• Employee Bounty Program providing opportunities to earn up to EUR1,000 for new hire referrals with no cap on number of referrals made
• Ideas Award - Quarterly award to double gross basic salary for 1 month to employee with most valuable suggestion/feedback
• 2 free nights' accommodation across any hostels (subject to availability)
• Reduced room rates for staff as well as friends and family members (we operate in 15 locations across Europe & US so your next holiday is sorted)
• Social events and celebrations calendar
• Various employee recognition schemes
• Online learning tools
SO YOU THINK THIS MIGHT BE YOU?
That's cool. Send us your application in English.
Here you may well find the answers to life, the universe and everything, including why there are no penguins at the North Pole. We look forward to hearing from you.
Join Us and help us achieve our Vision! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-02
E-post: maria.mikhaylova@staygenerator.com Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Generator Hostels Sweden AB
(org.nr 559017-4404)
Torsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
111 23 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Front Office Manager
Maria Mikhaylova maria.mikhaylova@staygenerator.com 08-505 323 70 Jobbnummer
