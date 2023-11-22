React Native Mobile App Software Developer
2023-11-22
Company Description
Power Climate Smarter living - that's our purpose and together we will contribute to a fossil free future. As an Mobile App Software Engineer within Vattenfall IT you will have a unique position to contribute to our purpose. All we ask of you is to use your Superpowers and share your energy to help us achieve our goal! In a world where digital technologies are advancing at a rapid pace, changing the way we communicate and shifting consumer behavior, we need a Mobile App Software Engineer that is passionate about software development. You will work in cross-functional agile DevOps team with fellow Software engineers to solve complex technical problems and boosting our customers digital experience.
Job Description
What do we offer?
A challenging and independent job in an informal, dynamic working environment. You can play a part in shaping the future of a company where the only constant is change. Besides being a challenging and inspiring place to work, we value a great work atmosphere! Everyone is really committed and we want to be the best in what we do. We offer good remuneration, attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional growth. You get the opportunity to create your own career within the company. At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age, and ethnic and cultural backgrounds. We believe in work life balance and the flexibility to work from home.
Your responsibilities as React Native Mobile App Software Developer
Enable the best possible technical solution to be implemented from an end to end customer experience perspective
Use your in-depth knowledge about the product technical setup and usage of a product to continuously develop, iterate and deliver on product improvements together with your peers and Product Owner
Ensure that solutions are robust and sustainable
Research and suggest innovative mobile solutions, applications, and protocols
Culture first-rate development practices to continuously ship high quality features and improvements
You use, advocate and spread modern agile software development methodologies and help develop good standard engineering practices in your team and in our developer communities
Qualifications
Your qualifications as React Native Mobile App Software Developer
Experience (+ 5 years) of:
React Native, Typescript, Android and iOS hybrid application frameworks, AzureDevOps, Git, Gitflow and IT-architecture knowledge
You speak English and Swedish both oral and written
Familiarity with developing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines
Experience with multi-platform hybrid mobile development
Experience working with REST APIs and testing tools
You have a University degree in Information Technology and Engineering
Additional Information
Location: Vattenfall's Head Office in Solna, Stockholm with hybrid and working from home flexible options
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Theresa Jonsson Albertson, theresa.albetson@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Valentijn Berkien, valentijn.berkien@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00 Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO).
We welcome your application including CV and cover through the portal. Selection and interviews will be held continuously during the recruitment process. We do not accept applications through email.
As Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
Our organization
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20.000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation.
Vattenfall IT is a function with more than 1000 employees to provide reliable IT services to the different Business Areas in the Vattenfall Group. IT consists of a wide range of core IT processes for all businesses Vattenfall works with, Agile Product Development, Strategy and Governance, Project and Transformation competence and Portfolio management with teams mainly in Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and Poland. Vattenfall IT manages the complete IT portfolio of the company and maintains high IT Service standards. We transform existing business towards new digital challenges and continuously develop towards a future proof IT landscape for Vattenfall Så ansöker du
