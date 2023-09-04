React Native Developer
Diet Doctor Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Diet Doctor Sweden AB i Stockholm
Our mission
Diet Doctor is a health-tech company that aims to empower people everywhere to dramatically and sustainably improve their metabolic health. We focus on lifestyle interventions - especially delicious food! - not medication or surgery, and we're building a NEW product that will make it simple to eat better (not less).
Now we're looking for a React Native Developer to join the team and help us succeed with our mission.
The challenge
Help us improve a brand new world-class iOS and Android apps built on React Native and improve on our 4.8+ rating in the App Store. Help us scale to millions of users. Build new features. Work on growth of the app (acquisition, activation, retention, revenue and resurrection)
What you'll do
We are building all our apps on React Native. You will be a key part in building the foundation and influencing the technologies used for creating this.
You will be driving the development of the Android and iOS apps together with 2 other React Native Developers and the engineering team and be part of deciding the roadmap for how we improve the app and product going forward.
The company grows fast and with that comes new technical challenges. You will play an important role in helping us shape the future of our tech stack. We always try to improve our development and release processes, and we want you to be part of this and share your insights.
We think you have:
5+ years of software development experience.
You are an expert Mobile developer (Minimum 3 years in this field, be it React Native or Native iOS/Android development experience).
Knowledge of design principles and application interface guidelines.
Experienced with Typescript. Apollo is a plus.
Work experience with team members to define the purpose, scope, UX, design, and technical solutions for iOS/android apps.
You can make art out of Canvas and build custom views when the framework is not enough, but also know when to stick with iOS/Android design principles and interface guidelines.
Be a key member of the wider team at Diet Doctor and contribute to core technical discussions.
What's in it for you?
Meaningful work: Enjoy the opportunity to contribute to a New product that can help improve the health of millions of people.
Meaningful relationships: Be part of a driven, ambitious, and inspiring work environment with people who want to do good in the world.
Growth: We'll give you lots of responsibility and support to do great things and learn fast.
Our Progress so far
We have built the largest keto and low carb site in the world. Now we're building a new product, based on the latest science, making it flexible and personalized for different dietary preferences.
We're funded by our members (we don't show ads) and have 25+ employees working on the launch of our new product.
At Diet Doctor, we aim to live by our four company values: trustworthiness, simplicity, inspiration, and goodness.
We're passionate about building a team of top performers and get great things done fast - because we believe it will significantly increase our ability to make meaningful progress.
Apply now!
Please submit your application in English, as it is our main working language.
We are looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Diet Doctor Sweden AB
(org.nr 556777-8062)
Fleminggatan 7 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Huvudkontoret Jobbnummer
8083807