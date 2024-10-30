rAPP Portfolio Manager
2024-10-30
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
As Portfolio Manager for the Product Area Network (PAN) rApp portfolio you will be responsible for successful market introduction of rApp products from PAN. In this role you will be driving:
• Successful monetization of rApp products and development of market leading value argumentation
• Work closely with MAs and Commercial Management to secure high win-rate in rApp opportunities
• Coordination of the Ericsson rApp portfolio across BAs
• Commercial release of the products according to release directives and established processes.
• Management of Generic Product Requirements
• Management of Exemption Requests and chairing the Exemption Request Board
• The operational activities towards the EUs and services teams related to Release Management
• Product, Hardware & 3pp life-cycle management
• Support for Market Area Business Readiness, codriver of cross BA/MA community for RAN automation.
• Support for commercial packaging & pricing principles.
• The continuous improvements and process simplifications for Ericsson rApps.
• Selected lead customer engagements on RAN automation
You will be part of a strong team driving the change to Intelligent RAN Automation with our customers and internally, and work in the intersections of market-technology, strategy-execution and be part of leading the transformation of RAN operations with CSP frontrunners.
You will report to the Head of Business Governance, Erik Hedin, as part of the Product Line Cloud and Purpose-Built 5G RAN.
What you will do:
• High accountability and drive, take ownership and drive initiatives beyond established boundaries
• Commercial acumen and interest in ways to increase Ericsson software sales
• Team-player, collaborative and able to work across geographies and cultures
• Strong leadership and communication skills, being able to make strategic (sometimes courageous) decisions and to execute them in large organizations and with lead customers
• Ability to manage complexity and uncertainty, specifically creating and maintaining organizational momentum and alignment in a dynamic market
• Structured approach to execution, being able to handle many stakeholders and tasks efficiently
• Consultative approach, understanding customer needs and how to turn into viable technical solutions
• Track record to find simple and innovative solutions to complex problems, whether technical/business or organizational/operational, with a mindset of continuous improvements
The skills you bring:
• Master of Science in e.g. telecommunications, computer science or engineering physics.
• Excellent understanding of RAN and NW operations technology & process and how to monetize it. With experience of working with 5G RAN and Open RAN technologies.
• Excellent interpersonal, communication skills and ability to build networks
• Ability to understand customers' needs and successfully meet their expectations
• Strong analytical and financial acumen
• Capability to influence internal and external partners and drive objective decision making
• Experience from R&D, product management, customer facing and/or leadership roles a merit Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-13
