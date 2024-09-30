Range Selection & Allocation Leader
Ikea Retail Services AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Malmö
2024-09-30
Who you are
Are you motivated to drive business growth by creating an affordable and attractive commercial offer for our business customers in the markets?
We are looking for a Range Selection and Allocation Leader who can collaborate, co-create, and build trustful relationships among various stakeholders. You demonstrate strong communication and interpersonal skills, can take a holistic view, and can identify business opportunities accordingly. We believe you get energized by driving business growth and contributing to overall success through collaboration and co-creation.
You have solid experience working in sales, commercial planning, and cross-functional collaboration. You understand the complexity and role of commercial and selling as an integrated part of the business. You have a strong analytical mindset and the ability to prioritize and make decisions with speed and simplicity. You are truly passionate about the unique IKEA range and a true role model of our culture and values.
We also believe that you have good knowledge about the following:
• The IKEA concept, brand objectives, values, and vision.
• IKEA tools, processes, and year cycles.
• Project-, change-, and stakeholder management.
• Range dimensioning, allocation & Accessibility.
• Range management.
• Pricing and sales planning processes and tools.
• IKEA supply chain and impact of (in)accurate planning.
• How consumers act, feel, and behave in a retail environment.
• Data & insight analytics, including performance metrics and pricing.
What you'll need to have
As a Range Selection & Allocation Leader, you will be responsible for the execution and development of the range dimensioning year cycle & Range Allocation, which includes learning solutions and ways of working within Ingka and its alignment with other core processes. You will lead the competence & process development for building a commercial offer in all our markets and ensure relevant mentoring and support are in place throughout the yearly cycle. You will optimize sales and gross margin by building a relevant and commercial offer in all our meeting points. You will work across functions and countries within the Ingka Group and collaborate with the other IKEA businesses.
Furthermore, you will (be):
• Responsible for following up and analyzing the performance of the IKEA range offer in Ingka countries, regions, clusters, and markets. Based on the analysis, you will make suggestions to Core Business Franchise and IKEA Range and Supply regarding future reclassification needs of the range.
• Responsible for the range selection tool regarding user competence, following up on results, and developing the tool going forward to all customer meeting points. Secure that data quality is maintained by Consumer Insight and Digital and a year cycle is agreed.
• Responsible for the in-depth analysis of the running range performance to enable the range selection and dimensioning processes for the fiscal years ahead.
• Lead and/or contribute to developing new tools, templates, learning solutions, and ways of working in strong cooperation with IKEA Range and Supply and Core Business Franchise.
• Contribute to the Ingka Commercial Offer & growth plan, and be responsible for the action plan in line with this strategy within the area of Range Selection.
• Provide and share expertise on range dimensioning in a clear and inspiring way to enable constant improvement learning with and between markets.
Our team within IKEA
We contribute as selling experts with business insights and range knowledge to deliver sustainable, extraordinary growth by creating a new, unique, inspiring, and convenient meeting with customers. We deliver a multi-channel experience that adds value to many people and inspires a home furnishing movement.
We will be interviewing continuously and are looking forward to hearing from you!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-10
E-post: talita.moraes.olsen@ingka.ikea.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Retail Services AB
