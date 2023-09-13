Range Manager
AB Electrolux / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
As Range Manager, you will together with the responsible European Category Manager develop and deploy a successful integrated commercial strategy for the consumables, based on deep understanding of market, competitors and retail dynamics. Ultimately, you will ensure effective ranging, management of the life cycle of the products in the category and effective launch execution.
To succeed in this role you have good business acumen, ability to see the bigger picture and take decisions in line with the overall strategic direction combining strong analytical skills, passion for products, commercial aptitude and attention to detail. You will have a wide exposure within the organization with many cross-functional contacts centrally as well as with category managers in European clusters.
The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden
• You will be responsible for ranging tasks of existing ranges, in new product development projects as well as in product variations. Ranging tasks include, for example, updating of system tools and sample planning with clusters.
• You will take a holistic approach to the category, in close collaboration with all experience areas.
• You will, together with clusters, define the detailed plans to support new launches.
• You will support in pricing of new launches as well as monitor market prices.
• You will analyze the product ranges and coordinate range optimization in agreement with category targets.
You will monitor competition and do regular competitor benchmarks incl competitor range analysis. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-29
E-post: renu.despande@electrolux.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178), https://www.electrolux.se/
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux Appliances AB (org nr 556222-8683) Jobbnummer
8110170