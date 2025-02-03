Radio Functional System Developer
Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-02-03
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund
Telescope Services har som konsultbolag sedan början av 2000-talet anställt och flyttat ingenjörer och specialister från hela världen till Sverige. Idag har vi circa 150 stycken utländska ingenjörer på konsultuppdrag hos flertalet av våra olika klienter. Vårt huvudkontor är placerat i Lund, men vi har rekryteringskontor i över 10 olika länder.
Job Description:
In this role, you will focus on the functional requirements and systemization that drive radios. You'll handle everything from carrier and frequency configuration to fault handling, security, energy performance features, and system supervision. With an understanding of hardware, you'll set requirements for software, ensuring seamless integration.
Responsibilities:
• Innovate: Play a key role in the radio product team, ensuring our products meet the high demands of operators.
• Hardware and Software Integration: Work across both domains, setting requirements and defining functions that meet customer expectations and qualification standards.
• Forward Thinking: Contribute to early phase studies, requirement settings, and technical analysis with a future-oriented mindset.
• Modular Solutions: Propose and implement modular solutions to accommodate future product iterations.
• Drive Excellence: Ensure our product solutions remain industry-leading.
• Technical Leadership: Lead and push the boundaries in our mmWave radio portfolio.
• Embrace Challenges: Tackle sophisticated technical challenges and drive continuous improvements.
• Continuous Learning: Grow as a technical leader by constantly learning and adapting.
Requirements:
• Education: Master's degree or higher in engineer or related fields.
• Experience: 4+ years in software or electronics development is highly encouraged.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Skills (one or more required):
• Radio and electronic architecture design (HW and SW)
• Radio TX/RX software development, integration, and verification
• Energy performance for integrated electronic systems
• Security solutions for systems connected to Ethernet.
• 5G OTA/beamforming and antenna expertise
• Familiarity with 3GPP standardization
• Business understanding in 5G and radio
• Strong networking and collaboration skills
• Proven track record of delivering results and meeting customer expectations
Please send Your CV to jobs@telescopeservices.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TSS-RFD-250203". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Telescope AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
Telescope Services AB Jobbnummer
9141319